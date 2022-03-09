Proactive news headlines including Bitcoin, Lifeist Wellness, Imperial Helium, Fabled Copper, Context Therapeutics and Kontrol Technologies

New York, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Bitcoin surges as Yellen remarks on crypto order early click here
- Lifeist Wellness says US subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences has started presales of CELLF compound for oxidative stress click here
- New Age Metals discovers high-grade palladium samples at its River Valley deposit in Ontario click here
- Manganese X Energy boss Kepman highlights company's strategic asset as battery driven demand for manganese grows click here
- Newrange confirms structural interpretation with first drill hole at North Birch project in Ontario click here
- Harbor Custom Development completes new senior secured revolving credit facility of $25M click here
- PharmaDrug reports interim positive findings for combination of cepharanthine and frontline chemotherapy for IND-enabling prostate cancer study click here
- CULT Food Science selects Sydsel Africa for its CULT PRIZE initiative aimed at bolstering IP incubation platform click here
- Real Luck Group appoints Bo Wanghammar to its board of directors click here
- Goldseek targets Central Shallow and Deep zones in 4,000-metre Beschefer drill program click here
- Imperial Helium reveals positive results from independent tests on the Sub-Salt Zone in Steveville-3 well showing "valuable" gas click here
- Context Therapeutics to showcase its compounds at this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting click here
- Numinus Wellness receives Health Canada approval to study Ayahuasca brews and San Pedro cactus for psychedelic research click here
- 88 Energy tipped as a ‘buy’ as high impact drilling gets underway in Alaska click here
- Kontrol Technologies says its Global subsidiary is awarded $9.7M HVAC and automation project for Toronto high-rise building click here
- AIM ImmunoTech says data from the ongoing Phase 2 ovarian cancer clinical study utilizing Ampligen accepted for presentation at AACR 2022 Annual Meeting click here
- Fabled Copper reports latest positive sampling results from last year's field work at Muskwa project click here
- TraceSafe appoints Mark Leung as its new Chief Financial Officer click here
- Marvel says it is 'very excited' by preliminary data from ground magnetic survey at Highway North uranium project in Athabasca Basin click here
- Alternus Energy energises 13.6 megawatt solar park at Rotterdam Airport, increasing total operating assets by 10% click here
- Xigem Technologies outlines how its tech can help businesses succeed in the new remote working 'normal' click here
- i-80 Gold completes first sale of gold in company history click here
- Looking Glass Labs enters collaborative arrangement with Vietnam-based YellowBlocks click here
- Thesis Gold starts 10,000-metre spring drilling program at its Ranch gold project in British Columbia click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com