Luxshare-Tech Demonstrates Optics at OFC in San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxshare-Technologies proudly demonstrates 3 optical demos at this year’s OFC show in San Diego, California. We continue to bring innovative solutions with our state of the art manufacturing facilities together with our joint collaborations with our Silicon partners.

Demo#1: Our 400G QSFPDD low power SR8 optical module is powered by BROADCOMs low power 7nm DSP, MACOMs high performance SiGe TIA/ VCSEL driver and analyzed by Denmark, XENA 400G traffic analyzer for live traffic demonstration at the MACOM booth.

Demo #2: Our 400G QSFPDD eDR4 silicon photonics module is powered by BROADCOMs 7nm DSP and demonstrated with the Multilane ML4045B BERT at the Multilane booth. It includes an MSA compliant adapter for 400G FEC performance analyzer demonstration. The PreFEC BER is better than 1e-10, and the PostFEC margin is less than 2.

Demo #3: Our 400G QSFPDD eDR4 silicon optical module is powered by CREDO’s Dove400 low power DSP setup with ARISTA’s 400G QSFPDD switch shown at the CREDO booth. Running live traffic through interoperability packet streaming together with VIAVI’s 400G traffic analyzer to demonstrate the 400G FEC performance analyzer. The PreFEC BER is better than 1e-10, and the PostFEC margin is less than 2.

