Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and year December 31, 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO

Date/ Time: March 9, 2022, 4:30 PM ET

Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785

Replay: Available on Thursday, March 9, 2022 for 90 days athttps://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

The Company’s fee income from licensing activities increased by $434,584 (52%) for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $1,263,034 as compared to $828,450 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Higher fees in the automotive, architectural and display markets were partially offset by lower fees in the aircraft market. Higher fee income in the architectural and automotive markets was predominantly from one-time settlements from two licensees for royalty payments due, as well as for a current special government contract in the automotive area.



Total expenses decreased by $303,990, or approximately 9%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. 2021 was the seventh consecutive year that expenses were lower than the year before at Research Frontiers.



The Company’s net loss decreased by $494,512 to $1,846,352 ($0.06 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $2,340,864 ($0.07 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2020. The net loss for 2021 was Research Frontiers’ lowest net loss in 27 years.



As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and marketable investments of approximately $3.0 million and working capital of approximately $3.7 million. The Company expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 22 months of operations.



Since Research Frontiers last conference call, new products using the Company’s SPD-Smart light control technology were featured at the CES Consumer Electronics Show including automotive and consumer electronics applications.



For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 and 2020

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,964 $ 4,772,705 Marketable securities 2,755,111 - Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,016,678 in 2021 and $972,202 in 2020 831,636 598,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 92,931 56,512 Total current assets 3,949,642 5,427,509 Fixed assets, net 92,954 121,772 Operating lease ROU assets 469,824 616,442 Deposits and other assets 33,567 33,567 Total assets $ 4,545,987 $ 6,199,290 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 182,091 $ 166,377 Accounts payable 66,460 33,410 Accrued expenses and other 49,385 26,279 Total current liabilities 297,936 226,066 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 464,128 646,219 Total liabilities 762,064 872,285 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2021 and 31,575,786 in 2020 3,165 3,158 Additional paid-in capital 123,467,886 123,164,623 Accumulated deficit (119,687,128 ) (117,840,776 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,783,923 5,327,005 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,545,987 $ 6,199,290





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

2021 2020 Fee income $ 1,263,034 $ 828,450 Operating expenses 2,521,849 2,777,535 Research and development 580,000 628,304 Total expenses 3,101,849 3,405,839 Operating loss (1,838,815 ) (2,577,389 ) PPP loan forgiveness - 202,052 Net investment income (loss) (7,537 ) 34,473 Net loss $ (1,846,352 ) $ (2,340,864 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 31,646,520 31,487,785





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Common Stock Additional Accumulated Shares Amount Paid-in Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2020 31,254,262 $ 3,125 $ 122,552,895 $ (115,499,912 ) $ 7,056,108 Exercise of options and warrants 321,524 33 284,174 - 284,207 Share-based compensation - - 327,554 - 327,554 Net loss - - - (2,340,864 ) (2,340,864 ) Balance, December 31, 2020 31,575,786 3,158 123,164,623 (117,840,776 ) 5,327,005 Exercise of options 74,610 7 86,255 - 86,262 Share-based compensation - - 217,008 - 217,008 Net loss - - - (1,846,352 ) (1,846,352 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (119,687,128 ) $ 3,783,923





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020