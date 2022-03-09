Professionals Reveal the Plumbing Warning Signs to Look Out For

MAITLAND, Australia, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumbing problems are often regarded as being some of the most stressful aspects of owning a home. The Plumbing Lifesaver, experts in blocked drains Maitland wide, report that they commonly receive urgent queries from homeowners about potential malfunctions in their plumbing systems. Plumbing problems can be costly and taxing to fix, but The Plumbing Lifesaver assures homeowners that if they are dealt with swiftly, they usually only require quick fixes. The plumbing group - leaders in hot water Maitland wide - share common plumbing warning signs to look out for.

One of the most common signs that something is off-kilter is a strange noise coming from a plumbing system. A frequent complaint, explains The Plumbing Lifesaver, is a popping noise coming from a hot water heater. The experts assure homeowners that this is nothing to be worried about - it simply means there is an excess amount of mineral deposits at the bottom of the tank. When these deposits mix with the boiling water, bubbles will make a popping noise. If tended to immediately, a plumber will likely just flush the water heater to get rid of the corrosion and prevent malfunctioning.

According to The Plumbing Lifesaver, other sounds to listen out for are unfamiliar noises coming from a motor in a plumbing system. Loud noises are good indicators that something isn't working the way it should be; commonly, sump pumps and garbage disposal systems have been jammed or clogged in some way. As long as a professional, licensed plumber is called right away, they will likely just need to lubricate the motor, says The Plumbing Lifesaver.

Homeowners should also look for visible corrosion on plumbing fixtures. The Plumbing Lifesaver recommends regularly checking over these fixtures to become familiar with what they should look like; this will make it easier to spot something wrong. To avoid flooding or any other damage, a plumber needs to be called as soon as possible to investigate any issues.

While plumbing problems can seem intimidating, The Plumbing Lifesaver assures homeowners being on the lookout for potential issues will usually result in simple fixes that won't break the bank.

