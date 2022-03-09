Align Technology Receives Top Spots on Institutional Investor’s 2022 All-America Executive Team and Most Honored Company Lists

TEMPE, Ariz., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry today announced top-tier recognition for three executives, Align’s Investor Relations Program and annual Analyst Day, as well as the company overall in Institutional Investor’s (II) 2022 Most Honored Companies Awards which celebrates the U.S. Companies who ranked at the top of II’s All-America Executive Team survey. These rankings gauge the quality of U.S. investor relations programs as well as CEO, CFO, IRO, and ESG performance, as voted on by the buy- and sell-side analyst community for the 2021 calendar year. (Link to II press release.) After tabulating the results, II announced that Joe Hogan, president and chief executive officer, ranked third in both the combined Buy Side and Sell Side category as well as the Buy Side category alone. John Morici, executive vice president, global finance and chief financial officer, ranked first in the Buy Side category and second in the Combined category. Shirley Stacy, vice president of finance, investor relations and corporate communications ranked third in both the Combined and Buy Side categories with the entire Align Investor Relations program placing second in both categories.



As stated by II to select members of their 2022 All-America Executive Team, they surveyed buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the region, including those who cast and received votes in this year’s 2021 All-America Research Team survey. As part of the survey, they asked voters to name the best chief executive officers, chief financial officers, and best investor relations professionals at the companies in their coverage universes. Over 3,040 money managers and buy-side analysts and over 400 sell-side researchers provided their candid feedback. In addition, companies’ IR programs were rated on five performance attributes under Services & Communication: “Authority & Credibility,” “Responsiveness,” “Earnings Calls,” “Business & Market Knowledge,” and “Virtual Meetings/Presentations,” and three performance attributes under Financial Disclosure: “Consistency,” “Granularity,” and “Timing to Market.”

“Align is grateful and honored for the recognition of our efforts to establish and maintain a strategic communications and investor relations program founded on credibility and integrity,” stated Shirley Stacy, Align vice president, finance, investor relations and corporate communications. “Not only did we excel across the eight performance metrics, but our published win is an especially notable achievement in the pandemic era, which had fewer companies and individuals nominated. I’m incredibly proud of my global corporate and investor communications team and our remarkable finance and legal colleague contributors who make it possible every day.”

In addition to the All-American Executive Team rankings, Align also placed fourth on the Institutional Investors Most Honored Company list which required a weighted score of at least nine for its published positions in the Best CEO, CFO, IRO, IR Program, Investor/Analyst Event, ESG, and Crisis Management categories. Each first-place position is worth three points; each second place, two points; and each third place, one point. In the 2022 All-America Executive Survey, 1,384 companies were nominated across 44 sectors. Align and its executive team will be recognized by Institutional Investor and its host, CNBC’s Tyler Mathisen at the “Most Honored Companies” awards ceremony on March 10, 2022.

For more than 30 years, Institutional Investor has recognized people and firms in the financial services industry for excellence. The integrity of Institutional Investor's editorial and research-supported rankings and awards have earned the highest regard in the industry and continue to set the standard by which excellence is measured.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad® CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 212 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 12.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com . For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com . For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com .

Align Technology Zeno Group Madelyn Valente Sarah Johnson (408) 470-1180 (828) 551-4201 mvalente@aligntech.com sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com



