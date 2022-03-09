Nurix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in the following conferences in March:



32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, March 15 at 4:00–4:30 p.m. ET

2nd Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day

Fireside chat: Wednesday, March 16, at 11:00–11:30 a.m. ET

The events will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.

