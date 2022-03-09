Oxford to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on March 23, 2022

ATLANTA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) will report its fiscal fourth quarter ended January 29, 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 after the market close. The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through April 6, 2022 and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13727531.

