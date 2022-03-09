Sensus Healthcare to Present at Two Investment Conferences in March

BOCA RATON, Fla. , March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will be presenting at the following investment conferences during March:

34th Annual ROTH Conference, March 13-15 at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, both live and virtual. In addition, management will participate in a “Fireside Chat” on Tuesday, March 15th from 9:30 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. PT. Investors may listen to the “Fireside Chat” by clicking this link , which will also be posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website. In addition, a pre-recorded company presentation will be available here and in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, March 28-29. Management will participate in the Aesthetic Device Industry Panel on Monday, March 28th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET. Investors may register for the conference and watch the panel here .

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #