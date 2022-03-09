Points Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

- Quarterly Revenue Increased 104% Year-Over-Year to a Record $115.1 Million -



- Quarterly Gross Profit Increased 101% Year-Over-Year, Representing Fifth Sequential Quarter of Growth and Highest Level of Gross Profit in the Past Eight Quarters -

TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points.com Inc. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (Points or the Company), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, is reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis and all amounts are in USD. The complete 2021 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and fourth quarter and full year Management’s Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

“Our strong fourth quarter performance sustained the year-over-year improvements we generated throughout 2021, reflecting the important role loyalty programs continue to play in the recovery of the travel and hospitality industries,” said Rob MacLean, CEO of Points. “Despite the onset of the Omicron wave, which came late in the fourth quarter, we drove record quarterly revenue and our fifth sequential quarter of gross profit growth, contributing to continued adjusted EBITDA1 improvements and further underscoring our strengthening business momentum.

“These results demonstrate our commitment to executing on our core growth drivers by establishing new partnerships, expanding existing engagements, and enhancing our marketing and merchandising efforts amid broader recovery tailwinds. During the fourth quarter, we expanded our presence in the Asia-Pacific region with our new EVA Air partnership, deepened several existing partnerships through additional service deployments, and saw the majority of our partnerships rebound strongly over 2020. In addition, we recently renewed two long-term partnerships, extending our relationships with the Marriott Bonvoy program and AirFrance-KLM’s Flying Blue program to multi-year extensions, further underscoring our value proposition to the loyalty industry.”

MacLean continued: “With this strong fourth quarter, we have finished 2021 with one of our strongest business expansion periods, adding 3 new loyalty program partnerships and launching 32 product and service deployments into the market. These excellent results have both broadened the number of Loyalty Program partners that we have added to our Loyalty Commerce network and deepened our relationships with the world's most successful loyalty programs by adding new products and services to grow our respective businesses. Exiting 2021, we now have a product and services footprint that is 15% larger than when we entered the pandemic, and we are excited about the prospects of leveraging this portfolio to drive even more value to the loyalty industry in 2022 and beyond.

“As we move further into 2022, we are encouraged by a very positive start to the first quarter. While we continue to operate in a dynamic macro environment, we are excited about the opportunity to further expand our business and believe we will continue to drive meaningful year over year growth in revenue, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA in 2022. As recovery trends progress—and our partners continue to adopt a more aggressive approach to growth initiatives within their loyalty programs— both our strategy and flexible platform capabilities further strengthen our business’ long-term trajectory as we emerge from the pandemic. As a result, we believe our historical long term outlook remains achievable over the next 3 years.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

For the three months ended (in millions USD) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total Revenue $115.1 $86.9 $56.4 Gross Profit $17.1 $12.4 $8.5 Total Operating Expenses $15.2 $13.5 $9.9 Net Income/(Loss) $1.5 $(1.2 ) $(0.7 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $5.5 $2.0 $0.4

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 104% compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting continued performance improvements from our marketing activity and the benefits of industry-wide recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a sequential basis, total revenue increased 33% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 101% compared to the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase was largely driven by the aforementioned performance improvements, improved contribution from the seasonal Tier Status product, and recovery-related tailwinds. Gross profit increased 38% relative to the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased both sequentially and year-over-year. The increases were a result of the gradual easing of spending restrictions implemented at the onset of the pandemic and the impact of wage subsidies recorded in the prior year period. For the second half of 2021, the Company ceased participation in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program, which had previously helped offset operating expenses in the prior year quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Points recorded $1.2 million in subsidies from the CEWS program.

Total funds available2, which is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, cash held in trust and funds receivable from payment processors, at the end of the fourth quarter increased to $108.8 million compared to $79.1 million at the end of 2020. The increase reflects the aforementioned strong sales activity, as well as the proceeds from the bought deal financing the Company completed in the first quarter of 2021. This was partially offset by the repayment of $15.0 million on the Company’s senior secured credit facility in the first quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

For the year ended (in millions USD) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total Revenue $370.0 $217.4 Gross Profit $50.8 $35.0 Total Operating Expenses $50.5 $42.0 Net Loss $(0.3 ) $(5.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $12.1 $3.1

Total revenue in 2021 increased 70% compared to the prior year, reflecting continuous performance improvements across the majority of our partners, as well as the growing benefits of the travel industries’ recovery throughout the year.

Gross profit in 2021 increased 45% compared to the prior year. The increase was largely attributable to the aforementioned performance improvements, recovery-related tailwinds, and the impact of new partners and services launched during the year.

Operating expenses in 2021 increased 20% compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower wage subsidies relative to the prior year and the gradual easing of spending restrictions implemented at the onset of the pandemic, which included additional resources added during the year and increased share based compensation. The Company’s participation in the CEWS program from the second quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021 helped offset operating expenses during these periods. The Company recorded a total of $1.6 million in subsidies from the CEWS program during 2021, compared to $5.3 million in subsidies from the CEWS program during 2020.



____________

1 Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gains or losses, finance costs, share-based compensation expense and impairment charges) is considered by management to be a useful supplemental measure when assessing financial performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the Company’s ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital expenditures and working capital needs. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for Net income, which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure. See tables below for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss).

2Total funds available is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management as a key internal measure of assessing liquidity. However, Total funds available is not a measure under IFRS and other issuers may use different measures to assess liquidity. See tables below for the calculation of Total funds available.

About Points

Points (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities legislation, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements include or relate to but are not limited to, among other things, our performance in the first quarter of 2022, our expected performance for the full year 2022, our ability to achieve on our long-term outlook, our business pipeline and ability to sign and launch new loyalty program partnerships, our ability to sell additional products and services to existing loyalty program partners, our growth strategies, our beliefs on the long-term sustainability of the loyalty industry, the role of the loyalty industry in the recovery of the travel industry, and the recovery of the broader travel and hospitality industries, and may also include other statements that are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and can generally be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

Although Points believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to important risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Certain material assumptions or estimates are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. In particular, uncertainty around the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response on global and regional economies, economic activity, and all elements of the travel and hospitality industry may have a significant and materially adverse impact on our business. In addition, the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may impact the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) airline or travel industry disruptions, such as an airline insolvency and continued airline consolidation; (ii) our dependence on a limited number of large clients for a significant portion of our total revenue; (iii) our reliance on contractual relationships with loyalty program partners that are subject to termination and renegotiation; (iv) our exposure to significant liquidity risk if we fail to meet contractual performance commitments; (v) potential changes in a country’s or region’s political climate, including the current hostilities in Eastern Europe; (vi) our ability to convert our pipeline of prospective partners or launch new products with new or existing partners as expected or planned; (vii) our ability to hire and retain key technical and management personnel; (viii) our dependence on various third-parties that provide certain solutions on our platform that we market to loyalty program partners; and (ix) the fact that our operations are conducted in multiple jurisdictions and in multiple currencies and as such dramatic fluctuations in exchange rates of the foreign currencies can have a dramatic effect on our financial results. These and other important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in Points' annual information form, Form 40-F, annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, and annual and interim financial statements and the notes thereto. These documents are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Points does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made or incorporated in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management uses certain non-GAAP measures, which are defined in the appropriate sections of this press release, to better assess the Company’s underlying performance. These measures are reviewed regularly by management and the Company's Board of Directors in assessing the Company’s performance and in making decisions about ongoing operations. In addition, we use certain non-GAAP measures to determine the components of management compensation. We believe that these measures are also used by investors as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Readers are cautioned that these terms are not recognized GAAP measures and do not have a standardized GAAP meaning under IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to IFRS terms, such as net income. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Company’s Q4 and Full Year 2021 MD&A for reconciliation to, and description of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Points.com Inc. Key Financial Measures and Schedule of Non-GAAP Reconciliations Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA [1] Expressed in thousands of United States dollars For the three months ended For the year ended Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,532 $ (683 ) $ (344 ) $ (5,357 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 349 (486 ) (16 ) (1,460 ) Finance costs 69 252 353 843 Depreciation and amortization 1,038 1,178 4,545 4,859 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (7 ) (375 ) 478 (671 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,494 476 6,653 3,129 Impairment charges - - 428 1,798 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,475 $ 362 $ 12,097 $ 3,141 [1] Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gains or losses, finance costs, share-based compensation expense and impairment charges) is considered by management to be a useful supplemental measure when assessing financial performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the Company’s ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital expenditures and working capital needs. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for Net income, which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure.







Total funds available [2] Expressed in thousands of United States dollars As at December 31 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,648 $ 73,070 Cash held in trust 1,427 280 Funds receivable from payment processors 7,741 5,795 Total funds available $ 108,816 $ 79,145 [2] Total funds available is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management as a key internal measure of assessing liquidity. However, Total funds available is not a measure under IFRS and other issuers may use different measures to assess liquidity.







Points.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

As at December 31 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,648 $ 73,070 Cash held in trust 1,427 280 Funds receivable from payment processors 7,741 5,795 Accounts receivable 13,099 3,559 Prepaid taxes 205 1,760 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets 4,366 3,075 Total current assets $ 126,486 $ 87,539 Non-current assets Property and equipment 1,076 1,529 Right-of-use assets 980 1,862 Intangible assets 10,355 12,130 Goodwill 5,681 5,681 Deferred tax assets 4,164 3,087 Other assets - 202 Total non-current assets $ 22,256 $ 24,491 Total assets $ 148,742 $ 112,030 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,307 $ 5,766 Income taxes payable 1,560 489 Payable to loyalty program partners 75,275 50,629 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,136 1,156 Current portion of other liabilities 1,466 847 Current portion of long term debt - 3,500 Total current liabilities $ 88,744 $ 62,387 Non-current liabilities Long term debt - 11,500 Lease liabilities 27 1,136 Other liabilities 34 57 Deferred tax liabilities 985 1,731 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,046 $ 14,424 Total liabilities $ 89,790 $ 76,811 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share capital 70,991 49,251 Contributed surplus 4,878 1,795 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (123 ) 623 Accumulated deficit (16,794 ) (16,450 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 58,952 $ 35,219 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 148,742 $ 112,030





Points.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts For the year ended December 31 2021 2020[3] REVENUE

Principal revenue $ 344,955 $ 196,905 Other partner revenue 25,053 20,482 Total Revenue

$ 370,008 $ 217,387 Direct cost of revenue 319,217 182,384 Gross Profit

$ 50,791 $ 35,003 OPERATING EXPENSES

Sales and marketing 17,880 14,242 Research and development 13,301 10,725 General and administrative 14,392 10,403 Depreciation and amortization 4,545 4,859 Impairment charges 428 1,798 Total Operating Expenses

$ 50,546 $ 42,027 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 478 (671 ) Finance and other income (226 ) (379 ) Finance costs 353 843 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$ (360 ) $ (6,817 ) Income tax recovery (16 ) (1,460 ) NET LOSS

$ (344 ) $ (5,357 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

Items that will subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized gain on foreign exchange derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 143 215 Income tax effect (38 ) (57 ) Reclassification to net loss of (gain) loss on foreign exchange derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (1,134 ) 384 Income tax effect 301 (102 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (18 ) (1 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax

$ (746 ) $ 439 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (1,090 ) $ (4,918 ) LOSS PER SHARE

Basic loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.41 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.41 ) [3] Prior period comparatives had been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.













Points.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Expressed in thousands of United States dollars except number of shares Share Capital

Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Accumulated

deficit Total

shareholders’

equity Number of

Shares Amount Balance at December 31, 2020 13,227,407 $ 49,251 $ 1,795 $ 623 $ (16,450 ) $ 35,219 Net loss - - - - (344 ) (344 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - (746 ) - (746 ) Total comprehensive loss - - - (746 ) (344 ) (1,090 ) Effect of share-based compensation expense - - 6,653 - - 6,653 Share issuances – options exercised 27,875 259 (72 ) - - 187 Settlement of RSUs - 971 (3,498 ) - - (2,527 ) Shares purchased and held in trust - (3,257 ) - - - (3,257 ) Shares issued, net of issuance costs of $1,362, net of tax of $492 1,687,510 23,767 - - - 23,767 Balance at December 31, 2021 14,942,792 $ 70,991 $ 4,878 $ (123 ) $ (16,794 ) $ 58,952 Balance at December 31, 2019 13,241,516 $ 45,799 $ - $ 184 $ (6,791 ) $ 39,192 Net loss - - - - (5,357 ) (5,357 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - 439 - 439 Total comprehensive loss - - - 439 (5,357 ) (4,918 ) Effect of share-based compensation expense - - 3,129 - - 3,129 Share issuances – options exercised 53,374 483 (416 ) - - 67 Settlement of RSUs - 3,207 (4,416 ) - - (1,209 ) Shares repurchased and cancelled (67,483 ) (238 ) (804 ) - - (1,042 ) Reclassification within equity[4] - - 4,302 - (4,302 ) - Balance at December 31, 2020 13,227,407 $ 49,251 $ 1,795 $ 623 $ (16,450 ) $ 35,219 [4] The Corporation has a policy that when contributed surplus is in debit balance, an equivalent amount is reclassified from contributed surplus to accumulated deficit for financial statement presentation purposes.





