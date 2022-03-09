MISTRAS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Continued Top-Line Growth and Significantly Improved Bottom-Line Annual Operating Performance

2021 Revenue Increase of 14.3% organically

2021 Operating Income of $18.2 million, a substantial increase from the prior year

Ongoing deleveraging, with $16.3 million of full year debt repayments, and total debt decrease to $202.6 million

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter 2021*

Revenue of $171.2 million, an increase of 6.5%

Net cash from operating activities of $19.8 million and free cash flow of $16.5 million

Reduction in total gross debt of $13.3 million

Highlights of the Full Year 2021*

Revenue of $677.1 million, an increase of 14.3% of organic growth

Gross profit of $197.1 million, up 10.4% with gross profit margin of 29.1%

SG&A expenses of $161.3 million, up 2.7% due to the reversal of remaining COVID-19 temporary cost reductions in August 2021

Operating income before special items of $22.3 million

Net income of $3.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $63.0 million, up 21.4%; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 9.3%, up 50 bps

* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.

Fourth quarter 2021 revenue growth of 6.5% came in at the high end of the range anticipated by the Company, after its third quarter outlook commentary. Fourth quarter 2021 gross profit was essentially flat with the year ago period, primarily due to higher benefit costs in the current year period and lower wage subsidies received than in the prior year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $42.8 million, up from $40.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the reversal of remaining COVID-19 temporary cost reductions in August 2021, which had been initially implemented in 2020.

Full year revenue growth in 2021 of 14.3% reflects continued recovery in the Company’s primary end markets including Energy (Oil and Gas and Power Generation) and Other Process Industries. For the full year 2021, gross profit increased $18.6 million or 10.4%, with gross profit margin of 29.1% compared to 30.1% in the prior year. On a full year basis in 2021, selling, general and administrative expenses were up just 2.7%, despite the significant revenue increase and the reversal of temporary COVID-19 cost reductions. Net income was $3.9 million for the full year 2021, compared to a net loss in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $63.0 million for 2021, an increase of 21.4% as compared to $51.9 million for full year 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti commented, “We met both our top and bottom-line financial expectations for the year. In the fourth quarter, we continued approaching pre-pandemic levels of performance, especially in our Energy markets, where strong energy prices led to more stable demand for our services. As our core markets continue to recover, they are also adapting by developing new technologies and products to meet the demands of the ever-changing environment. MISTRAS is evolving with these markets, and we expect to continue to outpace the growth of our markets, by offering innovative technologies and solutions that meet the demanding needs of our customers. Our continued focus on controlling overhead has also led to a significant improvement in our operating results, as evident by our significant increase in operating income before special items by over 200% in 2021 compared to 2020, despite the higher costs and lower wage subsidies in the current year. We also effectively managed our working capital in 2021 and were able to reduce our days sales outstanding to just under 60 days, which is our lowest level in over three years. I was particularly pleased with our free cash flow generation in the fourth quarter of $16.5 million, which was well over 100% of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. The strength of the fourth quarter increased our annual free cash flow to $23.0 million, for a 36.5% conversion of free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA**. I expect that we will return to our historical level of an approximate 50% conversion rate in 2022.”

Mr. Bertolotti additionally commented on the Company’s progress noting, “I am very pleased with the ongoing recovery in our core business throughout 2021; we are gradually rebounding back towards a pre-pandemic level of activity. Our recently launched data solutions offerings are also developing nicely, including our MISTRAS OneSuite™ software ecosystem. This expanding application provides customers with a single-access portal for cross-functional data activities and includes access to over 85 integrated applications, all on one centralized, inter-connected and secured platform. We implemented OneSuite at nearly 100 customer sites in 2021 and installed over 1,000 individual subscriptions. These inaugural users are currently executing several million processes per month within the related applications, and we anticipate further expansion of OneSuite utilization throughout 2022.”

Mr. Bertolotti further continued, “I am also very pleased with the ongoing development of our Sensoria™ Wind Blade Monitoring and Sensoria Insights Web Portal, which provides real-time detection and visualization of wind turbine blade damage, utilizing our recently patented wind turbine blade monitoring systems. We are currently working on our proof of concept for this initiative on several dozen wind turbines, and we anticipate further commercial wins in the later part of 2022. We anticipate monitoring up to 100 wind turbines by the end of 2022 and expanding our capacity to allow for the ability to monitor up to 1,000 wind turbines by the end of 2023. Both OneSuite and Sensoria represent an evolution in asset protection, through which MISTRAS is uniquely qualified to leverage our proven capabilities and expertise such as acoustic emission monitoring, while innovating to meet the needs of the changing global landscape. These newer, data-centric capabilities favorably complement our more established MISTRAS Digital® tool - a mobile, cloud-based field inspection, execution, and reporting platform, which digitalizes the field inspection process via a powerful, end-to-end workflow solution. All of these inter-related data solutions combine together, to create a robust, predictive analytical platform, delivering an enhanced customer ROI. I am very excited about our prospects for growth in these new areas of opportunity in 2022 and beyond.”

** Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are both non-GAAP financial measurements. Information about these measurements are discussed later in the press release and attached to this press release are tables reconciling these financial measurements to comparable financial measurements determined under US GAAP.

Performance by certain segments during the fourth quarter was as follows:

Services segment fourth quarter revenues were $141.1 million, up 11.2% from $126.9 million in the prior year quarter. Services segment revenues continue to reflect recovery in the Energy markets. For the fourth quarter, gross profit was $38.8 million, compared to $37.3 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 29.4% in the fourth quarter of the prior year. This decrease of 190 basis points was due to higher benefit costs in the US and lower wage subsidies received in Canada, both as compared to the prior year period.

International segment fourth quarter revenues were $28.5 million, down 6.9% from $30.7 million in the prior year quarter due to timing of projects and unfavorable foreign currency impacts. International segment fourth quarter gross profit margin was 28.0%, compared to 30.8% in the prior year.

The Company generated $42.3 million of net cash from operating activities in 2021, compared with $67.8 million in 2020. Free cash flow was $23.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $52.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company’s net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $178.5 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $194.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Gross debt decreased by $17.6 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, from $220.2 million at the end of 2020 to $202.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Outlook for 2022

Although energy prices and demand improved during 2021, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Company. This effect is most pronounced on the Company's second largest market Aerospace and Defense, especially in the commercial sector, where a rebound to pre-pandemic levels is lagging other end markets. More recently, with crude oil prices now significantly exceeding pre-pandemic levels, this has caused many refineries to run longer cycle times, resulting in the postponement or scaling back of planned inspections. Consequently, this may impact the spring turnaround timing, as customers that initially had heavy overlap of projects in certain regions, are either curtailing or deferring work to later in the year. Regardless, the Company believes conditions will improve throughout 2022. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenue to be a low single digit increase as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be essentially flat in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2021 benefitted from a significant level of Canadian wages subsidies, and the temporary COVID cost reductions were fully in place through August of 2021, thus also benefiting the first quarter of 2021. Our outlook is contingent on continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic stability.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 16, 2021, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. The term "Adjusted EBITDA" used in this release is a financial measurement not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss, non-cash impairment charges and, if applicable, certain additional special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to a financial measurement under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. The Company also uses the term “net debt”, a non-GAAP measurement defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents and the term “free cash flow”, a non-GAAP measurement the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measurement to GAAP are also set forth in tables attached to this press release. In the tables attached is also a table reconciling “Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from operations (GAAP) to Income (Loss) before special items (non-GAAP), “Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)" to "Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)”, and “Diluted EPS (GAAP)” to “Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)” which reconciles the non-GAAP amount to a GAAP measurement.

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,110 $ 25,760 Accounts receivable, net 109,511 107,628 Inventories 12,686 13,134 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,031 16,066 Total current assets 161,338 162,588 Property, plant and equipment, net 86,578 92,681 Intangible assets, net 59,381 68,642 Goodwill 205,439 206,008 Deferred income taxes 2,174 2,069 Other assets 47,285 51,325 Total Assets $ 562,195 $ 583,313 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,870 $ 14,240 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 83,863 78,500 Current portion of long-term debt 20,162 10,678 Current portion of finance lease obligations 3,765 3,765 Income taxes payable 755 2,664 Total current liabilities 121,415 109,847 Long-term debt, net of current portion 182,403 209,538 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 9,752 11,115 Deferred income taxes 8,385 8,236 Other long-term liabilities 39,328 47,358 Total Liabilities $ 361,283 $ 386,094 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 29,546,263 and 29,234,143 shares issued 295 292 Additional paid-in capital 238,687 234,638 Accumulated Deficit (17,988 ) (21,848 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,311 ) (16,061 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 200,683 197,021 Non-controlling interests 229 198 Total Equity 200,912 197,219 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 562,195 $ 583,313

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 171,163 $ 160,777 $ 677,131 $ 592,571 Cost of revenue 115,233 105,647 457,013 391,855 Depreciation 6,336 5,785 22,971 22,185 Gross profit 49,594 49,345 197,147 178,531 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,755 40,519 161,334 157,157 Legal settlement and litigation charges (benefit), net 1,012 140 2,042 (220 ) Impairment charges — — — 106,062 Research and engineering 576 722 2,518 2,892 Depreciation and amortization 2,880 3,161 11,950 13,520 Acquisition-related expense, net 65 151 1,133 337 Income (loss) from operations 2,306 4,652 18,170 (101,217 ) Interest expense 2,187 3,545 10,882 12,955 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 119 1,107 7,288 (114,172 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 208 939 3,395 (14,706 ) Net income (loss) (89 ) 168 3,893 (99,466 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 5 (13 ) 33 (5 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (94 ) $ 181 $ 3,860 $ (99,461 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ (3.41 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ (3.41 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,637 29,330 29,572 29,147 Diluted 30,138 29,680 30,130 29,147

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue Services $ 141,136 $ 126,893 $ 555,387 $ 476,164 International 28,546 30,669 117,245 107,556 Products and Systems 4,332 5,703 13,831 16,449 Corporate and eliminations (2,851 ) (2,488 ) (9,332 ) (7,598 ) $ 171,163 $ 160,777 $ 677,131 $ 592,571 For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross profit Services $ 38,797 $ 37,304 $ 155,384 $ 141,084 International 8,004 9,434 34,282 31,046 Products and Systems 2,346 2,992 7,001 6,826 Corporate and eliminations 447 (385 ) 480 (425 ) $ 49,594 $ 49,345 $ 197,147 $ 178,531

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income from Operations (GAAP) to Income from Operations before

Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Services: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 9,467 $ 12,836 $ 48,458 $ (44,222 ) Impairment charges — — — 86,200 Reorganization and other costs 32 16 129 141 Legal settlement and litigation charges, net — 441 1,650 81 Acquisition-related expense, net 94 151 1,128 337 Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 9,593 $ 13,444 $ 51,365 $ 42,537 International: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (319 ) $ 567 $ 1,839 $ (21,855 ) Impairment charges — — — 19,862 Reorganization and other costs 300 977 424 1,290 Legal settlement and litigation charges, net 737 — 737 — Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — — — — Income (loss) before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 718 $ 1,544 $ 3,000 $ (703 ) Products and Systems: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 536 $ 1,000 $ (117 ) $ (936 ) Reorganization and other costs — — 27 5 Income (loss) before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 536 $ 1,000 $ (90 ) $ (931 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (7,378 ) $ (9,751 ) $ (32,010 ) $ (34,204 ) Legal settlement and litigation charges (benefit), net 275 (301 ) (345 ) (301 ) Loss on debt modification — — 278 645 Reorganization and other costs 93 40 93 177 Acquisition-related expense, net (29 ) — 5 — Loss before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ (7,039 ) $ (10,012 ) $ (31,979 ) $ (33,683 ) Total Company Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 2,306 $ 4,652 $ 18,170 $ (101,217 ) Impairment charges — — — 106,062 Reorganization and other costs 425 1,033 673 1,613 Legal settlement and litigation charges (benefit), net 1,012 140 2,042 (220 ) Loss on debt modification — — 278 645 Acquisition-related expense, net 65 151 1,133 337 Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 3,808 $ 5,976 $ 22,296 $ 7,220

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 19,792 $ 26,011 $ 42,261 $ 67,802 Investing activities (3,057 ) (4,411 ) (18,551 ) (14,969 ) Financing activities (14,379 ) (19,092 ) (23,245 ) (44,169 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (843 ) 1,136 (2,115 ) 2,080 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 1,513 $ 3,644 $ (1,650 ) $ 10,744

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 19,792 $ 26,011 $ 42,261 $ 67,802 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,031 ) (4,720 ) (18,161 ) (15,396 ) Purchases of intangible assets (228 ) (65 ) (1,115 ) (376 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 16,533 $ 21,226 $ 22,985 $ 52,030

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

For the year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Current portion of long-term debt $ 20,162 $ 10,678 Long-term debt, net of current portion 182,403 209,538 Total Gross Debt (GAAP) 202,565 220,216 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (24,110 ) (25,760 ) Total Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 178,455 $ 194,456

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2021

2020

2021 2020

Net income (loss) $ (89 ) $ 168 $ 3,893 $ (99,466 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 5 (13 ) 33 (5 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (94 ) $ 181 $ 3,860 $ (99,461 ) Interest expense 2,187 3,545 10,882 12,955 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 208 939 3,395 (14,706 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,216 8,946 34,921 35,705 Share-based compensation expense 1,505 1,539 5,421 5,851 Legal settlement and litigation charges (benefit), net 1,012 140 2,042 (220 ) Loss on debt modification — — 278 645 Impairment charges — — — 106,062 Acquisition-related expense, net 65 151 1,133 337 Reorganization and other costs 425 1,033 673 1,613 Foreign exchange loss 27 1,135 371 3,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,551 $ 17,609 $ 62,976 $ 51,881

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)