MaxCyte, Inc. Names Cenk Sumen Chief Scientific Officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT, MXCN), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced Cenk Sumen, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). With a proven track record of scientific, technological and business development expertise, Dr. Sumen brings experience in technology, application and platform assessments, the development of commercial partnerships and leading interdepartmental collaboration to accelerate scientific and technical direction.



“We are thrilled to have Cenk join the MaxCyte team, as his career has demonstrated a wealth of experience in science, technology, business development and corporate strategy,” said MaxCyte CEO, President and Founder Doug Doerfler. “He is a welcome and important addition to our leadership team and will be invaluable in helping to support our partners in the cell therapy space with MaxCyte’s technology. I and the management team look forward to working with Dr. Sumen to continually identify growth opportunities to enable the cell therapy sector and execute on our strategic vision to expand our scientific and product offerings.”

“I am driven by scientific innovation and working with visionary companies that truly make a beneficial impact on the health of humanity,” said Cenk Sumen, CSO at MaxCyte. “I am eager to ensure MaxCyte’s platforms are positioned as the premier solution for our customer’s cell engineering requirements while, at the same time, synergistically driving scientific and technical direction with collective teams within the organization to help expand MaxCyte’s position in cell engineering and the cell therapy and bioprocessing markets.”

Dr. Sumen comes to MaxCyte from Stemson Therapeutics, where he was the Chief Technology Officer and led all aspects of technology, scale-up, process development and automation. Before that, he spent more than a decade focused on scientific innovation and business development strategy for companies including Thermo Fisher Scientific and Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions. Dr. Sumen holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from Stanford University, post-doctoral training at Harvard and a fellowship at the Cancer Research Institute, working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center under Nobel Laureate Dr. Jim Allison. Additionally, Dr. Sumen is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering. He is passionate about the opportunity to teach and guide students both in the classroom and on into successful careers in industry and academia.

About Maxcyte

MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™, and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.