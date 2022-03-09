NeoGames Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

– Fourth Quarter Revenues and Share of NPI Revenues Interest total $21.3 million, up 15.2% year-over-year –



– Full Year Revenues and Share of NPI Revenues Interest total $84.5 million, up 43.9% year-over-year –

– Initiates Full Year 2022 Revenue and Share of NPI Revenues Guidance of between $90 and $97 million –

LUXEMBOURG, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames, said: “Sound commercial execution and unrivaled innovation in iLottery are continuing to drive growth for our customers. During the fourth quarter we saw growth in all of our key accounts with particular strength in our US accounts. Our combined revenues and share in NPI Revenues grew 5% sequentially, and over 40% for the full year.

“We carried our momentum into 2022 with our offer to acquire Aspire Global, which continues to be on track for closing in the first half of 2022. More and more we find our iLottery customers require a broad range of integrated gaming verticals. We firmly believe that combining NeoGames and Aspire Global will drive our strategy to be a leader in providing digital solutions to lotteries globally. We are already successfully collaborating with Aspire to launch their Pariplay content in Alberta and the early results are very encouraging. We remain focused capitalizing on an expanding market opportunity and continuing to create value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

The total of Revenues and the Company’s share in NPI revenues was $21.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $18.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 15.2% year-over-year. Revenues were $12.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $14.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the Company’s share in NPI revenues was $9.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of over 100% year-over-year.

Comprehensive loss was $(3.6) million, or $(0.14) per share, during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to comprehensive income of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2020. Comprehensive income was impacted by several non-recurring items, including prospective acquisition related expenses of $3.8 million related to the Aspire Global prospective acquisition and $2.6 million related to share based compensation expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $7.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 representing a decrease of 13.8% year-over-year.

was $7.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 representing a decrease of 13.8% year-over-year. Network Net Gaming Revenue (“NGR”) was $189 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $142 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 33% year-over-year.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

The total of Revenues and the Company’s share in NPI revenues was $84.5 million during 2021 compared to $58.7 million during the prior year, representing an increase of 43.9% year-over-year. Revenues were $50.5 million for 2021, compared to $49.2 million for the prior year. The Company’s share in NPI revenues was $34.1 million for 2021, compared to $9.5 million during the prior year.

Comprehensive income was $4.7 million, or $0.18 per share, during 2021, compared to comprehensive income of $6.5 million, or $0.29 per share, during the prior year. Comprehensive income was impacted by several non-recurring items, including prospective acquisition related expenses from the Aspire Global prospective acquisition, share based compensation expenses and additional costs of being a publicly listed company for all of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $33.4 million during 2021, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $28.7 million during the prior year representing a increase of 16.5% year-over-year.

was $33.4 million during 2021, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $28.7 million during the prior year representing a increase of 16.5% year-over-year. Network Net Gaming Revenue (“NGR”)2 was $750 million for 2021, compared to $448 million for the prior year, representing an increase of 67% year-over-year.

Recent Business Highlights

Launched our suite of games with Sisal Şans, the operator of Turkey’s national lottery Milli Piyango, providing them with complete access to our premium game content, further enriching our European footprint.

On January 17, 2022, we commenced a public offer to the shareholders of Aspire Global plc to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares for approximately $480 million. The offer is comprised of cash for 50% of Aspire Global and equity for the remaining 50% of shares. If the offer is accepted by at least 90% of Aspire shareholders, and subject to additional terms and conditions, the transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2022.

On January 24, 2022 NPI announced its first digital content partnership with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (“ALC”), further extending its and the Company’s reach in Canada.

On January 31, 2022, in collaboration with Aspire Global’s subsidiary, Pariplay Ltd, through NPI, we integrated Pariplay gaming content in Alberta, enhancing the technology, games and services offered and further providing players a cohesive online gaming and lottery experience.

Guidance

The Company is initiating revenue guidance for the full year 2022. The Company expects Revenue and its Share in NPI Revenues from existing customer accounts to be between $90 million and $97 million, representing an approximate 11.0% increase year-over-year at the midpoint. This range is based on revenues from existing accounts, does not assume revenues from the launch of new turn-key accounts, and reflects the range of possible outcomes of the conflict in Ukraine.

About NeoGames

NeoGames, incorporated in Luxembourg, is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, competitive position, future financial results, plans, objectives, and business. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: we have a concentrated customer base, and our failure to retain our existing contracts with our customers could have a significant adverse effect on our business; we do not have a formal joint venture agreement or any other operating or shareholders’ agreement with Pollard Banknote Limited (“Pollard”) with respect to NPI, our joint venture with Pollard, through which we conduct a substantial amount of our business; a reduction in discretionary consumer spending could have an adverse impact on our business; the growth of our business largely depends on our continued ability to procure new contracts; we incur significant costs related to the procurement of new contracts, which we may be unable to recover in a timely manner, or at all; intense competition exists in the iLottery industry, and we expect competition to continue to intensify; our information technology and infrastructure may be vulnerable to attacks by hackers or breached due to employee error, malfeasance or other disruptions; in addition to competition with other iLottery providers, we and our customers also compete with providers of other online offerings; the gaming and lottery industries are heavily regulated, and changes to the regulatory framework in the jurisdictions in which we operate could harm our existing operations; while we have not experienced a material impact to date, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, and similar health epidemics and contagious disease outbreaks could significantly disrupt our operations and adversely affect our business, results of operations, cash flows or financial condition; and other risk factors described in our Prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2021, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release may include EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, NPI and NPI Revenues Interest, which are financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS. We use these financial measures to supplement our results presented in accordance with IFRS. We include these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments.

We also use certain key performance indicators (“KPIs”), including Network NGR and Gross Gaming Revenue (“GGR”), to monitor our operations and inform decisions to drive further growth. These KPIs offer a perspective on the historical performance of our platform in the aggregate across jurisdictions in which we operate.] We believe these KPIs are useful indicators of the overall health of our business.

EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA. We define “EBIT” as net income (loss), plus income taxes, and interest and finance-related expenses. We define “EBITDA” as EBIT, plus depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus share-based compensation, initial public offering expenses, prospective acquisition related expenses and the Company’s share in NPI depreciation and amortization. We believe EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating our operating performance, as they are regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors and others in analyzing operating performance and prospects. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for any IFRS financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

NPI. Refers to NeoPollard Interactive LLC that represents the Company’s 50/50 joint venture with Pollard Banknote Limited (“Pollard”). The joint venture was formed for the purpose of identifying, pursuing, winning and executing iLottery contracts in the North American lottery market. NPI is managed by an executive board of four members, consisting of two members appointed by NeoGames and two members appointed by Pollard. NPI has its own general manager and dedicated workforce and operates as a separate entity. However, it relies on NeoGames and Pollard for certain services, such as technology development, business operations and support services from NeoGames and corporate services, including legal, banking and certain human resources services, from Pollard.

Company share in NPI Revenues . NPI Revenues is not recorded as revenues in our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), but rather is reflected in our consolidated financial statements in accordance with the equity method, as we share 50% of the profit (loss) of NPI subject to certain adjustments.

Network NGR. We define “NGR” as (i) in North America, gross sales less winnings paid to players and any promotion dollar incentives granted to players, and (ii) in Europe, gross sales less winnings paid to players, any gambling tax or duty paid on such sales and any promotion dollar incentives granted to players. We measure Network NGR as the total NGR generated by Instants and DBGs on our platform. As most of our revenue share contracts are based on NGR, tracking Network NGR provides us with insight as to the marginal contribution of GGR growth to our revenues and allows us to detect inefficiencies in our GGR growth strategy.

Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR). We define “GGR” as gross sales less winnings paid to players.

NeoGames S.A.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,082 $ 59,767 Designated cash 167 - Restricted deposit 9 12 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 2,494 1,446 Due from Aspire Group 1,483 56 Due from the Michigan Joint Operation and NPI 3,560 3,192 Trade receivables 3,724 3,701 Total current assets $ 77,519 $ 68,174 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Restricted deposit 154 164 Restricted deposits - Joint Venture 3,848 3,773 Property and equipment 2,159 1,301 Intangible assets 22,354 17,835 Right-of-use assets 7,882 3,127 Deferred taxes 3,412 211 Total non-current assets 39,809 26,411 Total assets $ 117,328 $ 94,585 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 9,475 $ 4,910 Lease liabilities 769 1,651 Capital notes, loans and accrued interest due to Aspire Group 21,086 - Loans and other due to Caesars, net - 1,972 Employees withholding payable 167 - Employees' related payables and accruals 4,202 3,562 Total current liabilities $ 35,699 $ 12,095 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Capital notes, loans and accrued interest due to Aspire Group $ - $ 17,739 Loans and other due to Caesars, net 12,899 10,666 Company share of Joint Venture net liabilities 830 1,025 Lease liabilities 7,820 1,855 Accrued severance pay, net 286 384 Total non-current liabilities $ 21,835 $ 31,669 EQUITY Share capital 45 44 Reserve with respect to transaction under common control (8,467 ) (8,467 ) Reserve with respect to funding transactions with related parties 20,072 20,072 Share premium 71,021 68,608 Share based payments reserve 5,814 3,907 Accumulated losses (28,691 ) (33,343 ) Total equity 59,794 50,821 Total liabilities and equity $ 117,328 $ 94,585





NeoGames S.A.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 ​ Revenues ​ $ 12,254 $ 14,007 $ 50,463 $ 49,202 Distribution expenses 2,374 1,989 9,889 6,685 Development expenses 3,462 2,342 9,428 7,452 Selling and marketing expenses 546 389 1,549 1,483 General and administrative expenses 3,793 2,119 12,300 7,496 Initial public offering expenses - 1,151 - 2,796 Prospective acquisition related expenses 3,841 - 3,841 - Depreciation and amortization 3,957 3,161 14,613 11,657 17,973 11,151 51,620 37,569 Profit (loss) from operations (5,719 ) 2,856 (1,157 ) 11,633 Interest expenses with respect to funding from related parties 1,226 1,082 4,811 4,343 Finance income - - - (21 ) Finance expenses 1,097 57 1,501 747 The Company’ share in profits of Joint Venture 3,168 1,514 12,446 1,393 Profit (loss) before income taxes expenses (4,874 ) 3,231 4,977 7,957 Income taxes (expenses) benefit 1,316 (737 ) (325 ) (1,443 ) Net and total comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,558 ) $ 2,494 $ 4,652 $ 6,514 Net income (loss) per common share outstanding, basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.29 Net income (loss) per common share outstanding, diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.27 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 25,549,026 23,354,587 25,302,350 22,329,281 Diluted 25,549,026 24,938,404 26,640,120 23,898,477





NeoGames S.A.

Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net and total comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,558 ) $ 2,494 ​ $ 4,652 $ 6,514 Income Taxes (benefit) expenses (1,316 ) 737 325 1,443 Interest and finance-related expenses 2,323 1,139 6,312 5,069 EBIT (negative) (2,551 ) 4,370 11,289 13,026 Depreciation and amortization 3,957 3,161 14,613 11,657 EBITDA 1,406 7,531 25,902 24,683 Initial Public offering costs - 1,151 - 2,796 Prospective acquisition related expenses 3,841 - 3,841 - Share based compensation expenses 2,628 438 3,448 969 Company share of NPI depreciation and amortization 28 52 193 203 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,903 $ 9,172 $ 33,384 $ 28,651





NeoGames S.A.

Revenues generated by NeoGames as well as Company's share in NPI Revenues

(Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 Royalties from turnkey contracts $ 7,042 $ 8,820 ​ $ 29,882 $ 32,252 Royalties from games contracts 550 783 1,994 2,006 Use of IP rights 2,109 2,015 7,959 6,697 Development and other services – Aspire 340 566 1,617 2,430 Development and other services – NPI 1,833 1,481 7,578 4,404 Development and other services – Michigan Joint Operation 380 342 1,433 1,413 Revenues $ 12,254 $ 14,007 $ 50,463 $ 49,202 NeoGames’ NPI Revenues Interest $ 9,042 $ 4,478 $ 34,052 $ 9,535

1 The section titled “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release and reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below. Throughout this press release, we also provide a number of key performance indicators used by our management and often used by competitors in our industry. These and other key performance indicators are discussed in more detail in the section entitled “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” in this press release

2 Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance indicators” for additional information about this key operating metric.