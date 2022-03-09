Guzman Energy Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

DENVER , March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guzman Energy has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year’s list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by Fast Company as the 6th Most Innovative Company in energy,” said Christopher M. Riley, CEO of Guzman Energy. “Our goal has always been to serve as a change agent for local cooperatives, municipalities, companies and tribes – to help them with their power strategy and find cleaner, more affordable ways to power their communities. Guzman Energy is committed to helping these organizations break free from a decades-old energy model that no longer works and move toward the future.”

Guzman Energy is bringing market competition and an innovative approach to an industry that has been operating in a stagnant, monopolistic fashion for years. Guzman Energy solutions are unique in the wholesale power sector because they prioritize:

Energy sovereignty for local community decision-making in power matters

Power choices that drive local economies; for example, distributed generation and electric vehicle infrastructure

Competitive market pricing for transparency, fairness, and fiscal management

Environmental urgency being addressed by market achievability with renewables

This approach is having a positive economic impact in rural communities where there is significant opportunity for investment and in new energy infrastructure.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

