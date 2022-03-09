Maravai LifeSciences Announces March 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March.



On March 15, 2022, Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference being held in Miami Beach, Florida. The presentation will take place at 6:30 a.m. PT.

On March 23, 2022, Brian Neel, Chief Operating Officer, Nucleic Acid Production, will participate on an mRNA panel discussion during the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum being held virtually. The panel will take place at 9:00 a.m. PT. In addition, Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the forum. The fireside presentation will take place at 12:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under Events and Presentations. An archived version of the webcasts will be available following the completion of each event on the Maravai investor relations website.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologic safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies. For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.