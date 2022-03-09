First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 23, 2022

BRADENTON, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, before the market opens.



A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:00 AM ET. Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and webcast.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 412-317-6026. The conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start. The webcast will be available at https://investors.firstwatch.com under the Events tab in the News & Events section and will be archived shortly after the call has concluded.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s award-winning chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites for breakfast, lunch and brunch along with First Watch-specific specialties such as our protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farmstand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), our Vodka Kale Tonic, Chickichangas and our famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant company based on unit growth. There are more than 430 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms.

