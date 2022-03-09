Leading Female Entrepreneur, Ashley Armstrong, Helps Women Discover Crypto Through $57MM Record-Breaking Training Program, The Plan

TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley Armstrong, founding partner of The Plan, a crypto training program created by Dan Hollings and published by Rapid Crush, has just achieved a record-breaking product launch, reaching more than 15,000 customers in 129 countries in only seven months.

Armstrong, an entrepreneur, speaker and consultant, most well-known as The Hidden Rules Expert®, served as an essential part to the development and operations of The Plan, with a special focus on helping women to feel comfortable learning about crypto.

"Rapid Crush has published digital training courses for more than a decade. The Plan is by far the widest reaching course we have ever sold, with customers in 129 countries, generating over $57MM in revenue in less than seven month, setting the industry record," said Wilson Mattos, Co-Founder and CEO of Rapid Crush, Inc., the publisher of The Plan. "Creating and delivering such an impactful course is only possible with the dedication and talent of professionals like Ashley Armstrong, founding partner of The Plan. With her extensive experience as a business owner, and as a role model for women entrepreneurs, Ashley is an integral part of The Plan's success."

In addition to her current work, Armstrong remains one of the only recognized female authorities in the e-commerce industry and as a leading business expert specializing in the power of partnership.

She has consulted celebrity entrepreneurs and influencers, and is a regular guest expert on the Emmy-Award winning show, The List TV, as seen on CBS, NBC, ABC, and FOX NEWS, reaching 40% of the U.S. and receiving over 50 million views. Her expertise has been featured in: Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, Medium, Authority Magazine and Thrive Global.

Armstrong has also contributed to the book, 1 Habit™ For Entrepreneurial Success, the largest book ever published on entrepreneurial habits with other celebrity experts including Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist and Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ, Chuck Liddell; New York Times Bestselling Author and Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Sharon Lechter; and Super Bowl Winning Quarterback, Joe Theismann.

For more information about Ashley Armstrong, please visit www.thehiddenrulesexpert.com and for more information about The Plan, please visit www.theplanrocks.com.

Contact: Kristin Weissman | Attika Intelligence | Kristin@attikaintelligence.com | 321-203-9325

Related Images











Image 1: The Plan









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment