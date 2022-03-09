OTC Markets Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights:



Gross revenues of $102.9 million for the year, up 45% versus 2020

Operating income of $38.0 million for the year, up 77% versus 2020

Operating profit margin of 38.0% for the year versus 31.3% for 2020

Net income of $30.5 million for the year, up 67% versus 2020, driving a 65% increase in GAAP diluted EPS to $2.52

Total cash returned to shareholders during 2021 of $27.0 million, comprised of dividends of $25.5 million and repurchases of common shares of $1.5 million, up 49% versus 2020

212 new OTCQX companies added and 451 new OTCQB companies added during 2021 to end the year with 570 and 1,150 OTCQX and OTCQB companies, respectively

111% increase in the number of companies subscribing to our Disclosure & News Service ® products

155 graduates to a national securities exchange during 2021

93 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of year-end 2021, up 20 versus 2020; approximately 48,000 average daily trades during 2021, versus approximately 11,500 during 2020

Launch of our third Alternative Trading System, OTC Link ® NQB, offering a fully attributable matching engine model with ability to distribute depth-of-book market data

32 Virtual Investor Conferences ® events during 2021, with 626 companies participating

Implemented amendments to Rule 15c2-11, enabling our OTC Link ATS to act as a qualified interdealer quotation system

Fourth quarter gross revenues of $26.2 million, up 32% versus the prior year quarter

Fourth quarter operating income of $10.8 million, up 61% versus the prior year quarter, resulting in an operating profit margin of 42.4% as compared to 35.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020

Announcing first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share



NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021.

“2021 marked an important milestone in our evolution as a regulated market operator. Our gross revenues surpassed one hundred million dollars for the first time, and we delivered record financial results across all our businesses,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our cornerstone project last year was the implementation of the SEC’s amendments to Rule 15c2-11 to efficiently support the compliance of our clients and effectively meet our new responsibilities as a Qualified Interdealer Quotation System. As we build on this momentum in 2022, we remain focused on our strategic initiatives to maximize the potential of our enhanced regulatory role for public companies, support the success of our broker-dealer subscribers and deliver sustainable growth for our stockholders.”

“We are pleased to report on a remarkable year of growth, seamless implementation of critical regulatory changes, and continued reliable service for our clients,” said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. “2021 marked our fifth year of consecutive revenue growth. Strong customer demand led to record growth in revenues and earnings per share and a robust operating margin expansion. The strong free cash flows that our business generated allowed us to deliver 49% growth in cash returned to our stockholders. We remain focused on growing our business and creating sustainable long-term value.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Quarter Ended December 31, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2021 2020 % change $ change OTC Link $ 5,591 $ 5,095 10% 496 Market data licensing 8,777 7,358 19% 1,419 Corporate services 11,819 7,325 61% 4,494 Gross Revenues 26,187 19,778 32% 6,409 Net revenues 25,397 19,064 33% 6,333 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 23,819 17,702 35% 6,117 Operating expenses 13,041 11,021 18% 2,020 Income from operations 10,778 6,681 61% 4,097 Operating profit margin 42.4% 35.0% Income before provision for income taxes 10,710 6,662 61% 4,048 Net income $ 9,054 $ 5,728 58% 3,326 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.48 54% Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.66 48% Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,900,839 11,661,096 2%

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Gross revenues of $26.2 million, up 32% over the prior year quarter.

OTC Link revenues up 10%, with sustained elevated trading volumes and the impact of additional subscribers driving a 16% increase in transaction-based revenues on our OTC Link ECN.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 19%, with a 13% quarter over quarter increase in pro-users driving a 16% increase in related revenues. The number of non-professional users of our market data increased 36%, reflective of an increased retail participation in the U.S. equities markets and helped drive a 36% increase in related revenues.

Corporate Services delivered 61% growth in revenues quarter over quarter, driven by a 44% increase in revenues from our OTCQX market, a 56% increase in revenues from our OTCQB market, and a 134% increase in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service product. Robust growth in the number of companies subscribing to our offerings as well as price increases introduced at the beginning of 2021 contributed to the growth in Corporate Services revenues.

Operating expenses increased 18% over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a 17% increase in compensation and benefits costs, reflecting higher incentive compensation and higher sales commissions. The increase was further impacted by a 20% increase in IT infrastructure and information services costs and a 30% increase in professional and consulting fees.

Net income increased 58% to $9.1 million for the quarter, reflecting the increase in operating income, partially offset by a quarter over quarter increase in our effective tax rate.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 52% to $12.0 million, or $0.98 per adjusted diluted share.



Fiscal Year 2021 Results compared to Fiscal Year 2020

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2021 2020 % change $ change OTC Link $ 29,665 $ 15,890 87% 13,775 Market data licensing 33,751 28,133 20% 5,618 Corporate services 39,516 27,206 45% 12,310 Gross Revenues 102,932 71,229 45% 31,703 Net revenues 99,911 68,419 46% 31,492 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 90,638 65,397 39% 25,241 Operating expenses 52,622 43,963 20% 8,659 Income from operations 38,016 21,434 77% 16,582 Operating profit margin 38.0% 31.3% Income before provision for income taxes 37,965 21,407 77% 16,558 Net income $ 30,476 $ 18,274 67% 12,202 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.52 $ 1.53 65% Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.56 $ 2.20 62% Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,811,320 11,630,685 2%

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Gross revenues of $102.9 million, up 45%.

OTC Link revenues up 87%, with revenues contributed by our OTC Link ECN as the primary driver. OTC Link ECN benefited from elevated trading volumes, which surged to unprecedented levels early in 2021 before moderating later in the year.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 20%, mainly due to growth in professional and non-professional user licenses.

Corporate Services revenues up 45% for the year, primarily driven by an increased demand for our OTCQX, OTCQB, and Disclosure & News Service offerings with price increases also contributing. Our premium OTCQX and OTCQB markets and our Disclosure & News Service product allow issuers to meet their current public disclosure requirements under federal and state securities laws.

Operating expenses up $8.7 million, or 20%.

Compensation and benefits costs increased 5.2 million, or 18%, primarily due to an increase in cash bonus awards, resulting from improved earnings performance and higher sales commission driven by strong OTCQX and OTCQB sales.

Net income increased 67% to $30.5 million due to a 77% increase in income from operations, partially offset by an increase in the Company’s effective tax rate, from 14.6% in 2020 to 19.7% in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 64% to $43.1 million, or $3.56 per adjusted diluted share.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 23, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2022.

Stock Buyback Program

On March 7, 2022, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company’s stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock. The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The conference call and replay of the conference call may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Conference ID: 2748035

Call Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until March 24, 2022): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic); 1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay ID Number: 2748035

Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (replay available until March 9, 2023):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6qc8u2ry

OTC Markets Group’s 2021 Annual Report, the earnings release, transcript of the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of its corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Investor Contact:

Antonia Georgieva

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 212-220-2215

Email: ir@otcmarkets.com









OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OTC Link $ 5,591 $ 5,095 $ 29,665 $ 15,890 Market data licensing 8,777 7,358 33,751 28,133 Corporate services 11,819 7,325 39,516 27,206 Gross revenues 26,187 19,778 102,932 71,229 Redistribution fees and rebates (790) (714) (3,021) (2,810) Net revenues 25,397 19,064 99,911 68,419 Transaction-based expenses (1,578) (1,362) (9,273) (3,022) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 23,819 17,702 90,638 65,397 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 8,135 6,977 34,049 28,896 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,057 1,717 7,633 6,452 Professional and consulting fees 1,170 903 4,495 2,704 Marketing and advertising 326 259 1,028 807 Occupancy costs 595 335 2,348 2,303 Depreciation and amortization 465 490 1,796 1,761 General, administrative and other 293 340 1,273 1,040 Total operating expenses 13,041 11,021 52,622 43,963 Income from operations 10,778 6,681 38,016 21,434 Other income Other income (68) (19) (51) (27) Income before provision for income taxes 10,710 6,662 37,965 21,407 Provision for income taxes 1,656 934 7,489 3,133 Net Income $ 9,054 $ 5,728 $ 30,476 $ 18,274 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.49 $ 2.59 $ 1.56 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.48 $ 2.52 $ 1.53 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,519,180 11,418,394 11,506,294 11,402,703 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,900,839 11,661,096 11,811,320 11,630,685 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 9,054 $ 5,728 $ 30,476 $ 18,274 Excluding: Interest Income - - (1) (19) Provision for income taxes 1,656 934 7,489 3,133 Depreciation and amortization 465 490 1,796 1,761 Stock-based compensation expense 786 716 3,332 3,059 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,961 $ 7,868 $ 43,092 $ 26,208 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.66 $ 3.56 $ 2.20 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.









OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information) December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,394 $ 33,733 Short-term restricted cash - 32 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $244 and $194 7,404 6,609 Prepaid income taxes 790 356 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,363 1,375 Total current assets 59,951 42,105 Property and equipment, net 5,049 5,367 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,889 14,844 Deferred tax assets, net 387 343 Goodwill 251 251 Intangible assets, net 40 40 Long-term restricted cash 1,564 1,532 Other assets 124 328 Total Assets $ 82,255 $ 64,810 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 962 $ 1,251 Income taxes payable 13 16 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,357 9,965 Deferred revenue 28,432 18,765 Total current liabilities 41,764 29,997 Income tax reserve 989 801 Operating lease liabilities 14,548 14,466 Total Liabilities 57,301 45,264 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - par value $0.01 per share Class A - 17,000,000 authorized, 12,483,128 issued, 11,801,761 outstanding at December 31, 2021; 12,346,491 issued, 11,709,857 outstanding at December 31, 2020 125 123 Additional paid-in capital 21,681 19,770 Retained earnings 16,787 11,770 Treasury stock - 681,367 shares at December 31, 2021 and 636,634 shares at December 31, 2020 (13,639) (12,117) Total Stockholders' Equity 24,954 19,546 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 82,255 $ 64,810



