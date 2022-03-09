GAINSystems Announces Appointment of Joseph Olson as CEO

CHICAGO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINSystems ("GAINS"), a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain planning solutions for inventory and supply intensive industries, today announced the appointment of experienced software executive and industry leader Joseph Olson as Chief Executive Officer. Olson brings 30 years of experience in the supply chain and SaaS market that will help enable GAINS to continue to drive ever-higher levels of performance and client satisfaction.

Olson joins GAINS after successful careers at E2open, RedPrairie, and other supply chain software companies, where he held leadership roles in professional services, product development, sales, and operations.

"Joe's supply chain background coupled with his proven ability to drive successful go-to-market strategies will help GAINS continue to grow and deliver value to our clients," stated Deep Shah, GAINS Board Member, and Francisco Partners Co-President. "He's an energetic and strategic thinker and will drive new levels of innovation at GAINS. We are thrilled to have him join the team."

After 11 years as CEO, Bill Benton will continue to support the company through his role as Co-Founder and will focus on representing the GAINS brand to the industry, the GAINS solution vision, and working to ensure clients "Move Forward Faster." "Bill has done a masterful job forming GAINS into the company it is today, with industry-leading products, world-class clients, and a dedicated team that has delivered exceptional value across a wide range of industries," said Shah. Benton adds, "Joe and I share a passion for delivering extraordinary results to the marketplace and are committed to bringing GAINS to the next level for our clients, our team members, and our partners."

Olson continued, "I am excited to join Bill and the team to help lead GAINS through our next phase of growth. At a time when supply chains are facing unprecedented challenges, our clients are counting on us to help them navigate this increasingly complex environment. We will continue to meet their needs while building on GAINS' reputation for delivering visionary solutions to the most progressive clients. It's time to change the way supply chain solutions are delivered, and GAINS will lead the way."

About GAINSystems

At GAINS, our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small "Move Forward Faster" with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and aftermarket/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) sm methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as eight weeks. GAINSystems proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation.

Media Contact

Emily Jensen

EJensen@GAINSystems.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment