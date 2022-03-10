Tissue Expanders Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of USD 1,332.9 Mn by 2032, Currently North America Accounts For the Largest Market Share in the World

Tissue Expanders Market Analysis by Product Type (Round Tissue Expanders, Rectangular Tissue Expanders, Crescent Tissue Expanders), by Application (Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction), by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032



ROCKVILLE, Md., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Tissue Expanders market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach USD 1,332.9 Mn by the end of 2032.

The demand for Tissue Expanders is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of USD 668.2 Mn by the end of 2022.

Growth of the global global tissue expanders market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Increasing number of breast removal attributed to breast cancer surgeries is projected to rev up demand for tissue expanders globally. World Cancer Research Fund states that breast cancer accounts for nearly 25% of the new cases of cancer and is a common type of cancer globally. Growing need to improve the aesthetic beauty is further expected to contribute towards the global market growth of tissue expanders. Breast tissue expanders continue to remain increasingly preferred and highly popular clinical option among the customers.

Increasing number of road accidents lead to various injuries and scars on arms, head, legs and chest. Surge in the number of scars due to increasing number of road accidents is further expected to rev up demand for surgical interventions. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.25 million people die in road accidents each year. These accidents have significantly led to legs, head, arms and chest injuries globally. Increasing number of road accidents is projected to remain a major factor that has revved up demand for treatment of the accident injuries and scars.

Sales through Breast Reconstruction Application to Remain High

As need for reconstructing and uplifting breast arises, demand for anatomical tissue expanders is projected to increase globally. In terms of revenue, the anatomical tissue expanders product type segment is projected to witness robust growth in terms of revenue, recording for more than US$ 100 Mn by 2026-end. Further, the anatomical tissue expanders product type segment is projected to reflect significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end uses, the specialty clinics end user segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. By 2017-end, the hospital end user segment is projected to witness the highest growth in terms of revenue, representing less than US$ 100 Mn.

Based on application, the breast reconstruction segment is projected to represent a significant revenue growth, accounting for more than US$ 150 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the forehead skin and scalp reconstruction application segment is projected to reflect the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Tissue Expanders Industry Survey

By Product Type, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

Round Tissue Expanders

Rectangular Tissue Expanders

Crescent Tissue Expanders

Anatomical Tissue Expanders

Other Tissue Expanders



By Application, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

Breast Reconstruction

Single-stage Breast Reconstruction

Two-stage Breast Reconstruction

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction

Face & Neck Reconstruction

Other Applications

By End-User, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Region, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of key players of tissue expanders market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Sientra Inc. in 2022 announced the acquisition of Novel Fat Grafting Technology of AuraGen Aesthetics, LLC’s. This acquisition is estimated to provide an enhanced opportunity to the plastic surgery market of the United States. This will allow Sientra Inc. to expand into the aesthetic application of face, gluteal, hands etc. coupled with leveraging commercial team and building a robust brand reputation in the breast reconstruction market

AbbVie acquired Allergan Plc in 2020. This acquisition will expand and diversify the product portfolio coupled with revenues of AbbVie, providing for long-term growth potential, and investment in innovation, research and development of the company.

Key players in the Tissue Expanders Market

PMT Corporation

Sientra Inc.

Allergan Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Polytech Health & Aesthetics

Groupe Sebbin

Koken Co. Ltd.

AirXpanders Inc.

