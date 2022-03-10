Global Automotive Plastics Market 2022: Company Profiles of BASF, Lyondellbasell Industries, Sabic, Asahi Kasei, Toray Industries and Covestro

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes all the automotive plastics by polymer type actively being consumed in various applications. A separate section, Market Dynamics, includes detailed descriptions of the drivers and restraints in automotive plastics.

The report includes a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on automotive plastics on the global level. The section will include COVID-19's impact on the supply and demand for automotive plastics, price impacts and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (thousand tons) and value (U.S. dollars as noted) using 2020 as base year. The market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes are also covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving the market estimations. Revenues from annual reports are taken from companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars. The average annual currency conversion rate is used for the particular year to convert the revenue into U.S. dollars for companies reporting revenue in other currencies.

In terms of polymer type, the automotive plastics are segmented into:

Polypropylene PP

Polyvinyl chloride PVC

Polyurethane PU

Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene ABS

High-density polyethylene HDPE

Polycarbonate PC

Polyamide PA

In terms of application, the automotive plastics market is segmented into:

Interior furnishings

Exterior furnishings

Electrical components

Under the hood components

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive plastics market is segmented into:

Passenger cars

Lightweight vehicles

Heavyweight vehicles

The Report Includes

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for automotive plastics

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the market size for automotive plastics in value and volumetric terms, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by polymer type, application, vehicle type, and geographic region

Highlights of the market potential for high performance plastics and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Japan, China and India

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for the growth of automotive plastics market

Identification of the companies which are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies and product innovations

Review of the current market status, key technology issues, value chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the supply and demand of automotive plastics

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Sabic, Asahi Kasei Corp., Toray Industries Inc., and Covestro AG



Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Lightweighting of Vehicles

Need for Lightweighting

Benefits of Lightweighting

Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Market for Automotive Plastics

Replacement of Traditional Materials and Parts Integration

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

Rising Concerns for Passenger Safety

Plastics Provide Comfort and Cost-Effective Design Opportunities

Cutting-Edge Innovations and Sustainability

Plastics Recovery at the End of Life

Energy Savings and Reduction of CO2 Emissions

Other Factors That Affect the Market for Automotive Plastics

Consumption Pattern of Plastics

Rapid Industrialization and Economic Development

Renewable-sourced or Bio-based Materials for the Automotive Industry

Volatility in the Plastics Industry

