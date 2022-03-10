Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 25, 2022.
The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:
|(i)
|stable monthly cash distributions, and
|(ii)
|enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;
through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that are creating and transforming the green property and related sectors by employing or developing sustainable property management practices or materials. The advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting such issuers for the portfolio that the advisor believes have competitive advantages.
The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per unit per month or $0.50 per unit per annum).
The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on March 9, 2022 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.
The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.
|Name
|Ticker
|CUSIP
|ISIN
|VWAP
|Exchange Ratio
|Sustainably Managed REITs
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
|ARE
|015271109
|US0152711091
|245.5915
|24.55915
|Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|AP-U
|019456102
|CA0194561027
|46.2624
|4.62624
|American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
|HOT-U
|026695106
|CA0266951064
|4.3944
|0.43944
|Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
|AX-U
|04315L105
|CA04315L1058
|13.2600
|1.32600
|Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
|AI
|04964G100
|CA04964G1000
|13.9372
|1.39372
|Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|APR-U
|05329M104
|CA05329M1041
|13.7667
|1.37667
|AvalonBay Communities Inc
|AVB
|053484101
|US0534841012
|312.6543
|31.26543
|Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
|BEI-U
|096631106
|CA0966311064
|58.4535
|5.84535
|Boston Properties Inc
|BXP
|101121101
|US1011211018
|157.5674
|15.75673
|BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
|HOM/U
|05585D103
|CA05585D1033
|25.0830
|2.50830
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
|CAR-U
|134921105
|CA1349211054
|53.7782
|5.37782
|Chartwell Retirement Residences
|CSH-U
|16141A103
|CA16141A1030
|11.8909
|1.18909
|Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|CHP-U
|17039A106
|CA17039A1066
|15.4265
|1.54265
|Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|CRR-U
|227107109
|CA2271071094
|18.1520
|1.81520
|Crown Castle International Corp
|CCI
|22822V101
|US22822V1017
|225.7292
|22.38445
|CT Real Estate Investment Trust
|CRT-U
|126462100
|CA1264621006
|17.0985
|1.70985
|Digital Realty Trust Inc
|DLR
|253868103
|US2538681030
|173.5906
|17.20264
|Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
|DIR-U
|26153W109
|CA26153W1095
|15.9466
|1.59466
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|D-U
|26153P104
|CA26153P1045
|27.8476
|2.78476
|Duke Realty Corp
|DRE
|264411505
|US2644115055
|69.8056
|6.98056
|Equinix Inc
|EQIX
|29444U700
|US29444U7000
|894.2442
|89.42442
|Equity Residential
|EQR
|29476L107
|US29476L1070
|112.4181
|11.24181
|European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
|ERE-U
|29880W103
|CA29880W1032
|4.8311
|0.48311
|Extendicare Inc
|EXE
|30224T863
|CA30224T8639
|7.6106
|0.76106
|Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|FCA-U
|31833L101
|CA31833L1013
|8.1039
|0.81039
|Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp
|FC
|318323102
|CA3183231024
|13.8764
|1.38764
|Firm Capital Property Trust
|FCD-U
|318326105
|CA3183261054
|7.4187
|0.74187
|First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
|FCR-U
|31890B103
|CA31890B1031
|18.1621
|1.81621
|Flagship Communities REIT
|MHC/U
|33843T108
|CA33843T1084
|23.3690
|2.33689
|Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
|GRT-U
|387437114
|CA3874371147
|91.6057
|9.16057
|H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
|HR-U
|403925407
|CA4039254079
|12.8550
|1.28550
|InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
|IIP-U
|46071W205
|CA46071W2058
|16.2121
|1.62121
|Invitation Homes Inc
|INVH
|46187W107
|US46187W1071
|49.6929
|4.96929
|Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|KMP-U
|49410M102
|CA49410M1023
|21.6153
|2.16153
|Mainstreet Equity Corp
|MEQ
|560915100
|CA5609151009
|130.2284
|13.02284
|Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
|MR-U
|58546R109
|CA58546R1091
|6.9663
|0.69663
|Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|MI-U
|60448E103
|CA60448E1034
|20.9731
|2.09731
|Morguard Corp
|MRC
|617577101
|CA6175771014
|131.2515
|13.11015
|Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
|MRT-U
|617914106
|CA6179141065
|5.3730
|0.53730
|Nexus Industrial REIT (formerly Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust)
|NXR-U
|65344U101
|CA65344U1012
|12.1576
|1.21576
|NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|NWH-U
|667495105
|CA6674951059
|13.6601
|1.36601
|Plaza Retail REIT
|PLZ-U
|72820F103
|CA72820F1036
|4.9296
|0.49296
|PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
|PRV-U
|742694300
|CA7426943006
|6.7090
|0.67090
|Prologis Inc
|PLD
|74340W103
|US74340W1036
|190.9214
|18.99084
|Public Storage
|PSA
|74460D109
|US74460D1090
|476.9304
|47.43662
|RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
|REI-U
|766910103
|CA7669101031
|24.7264
|2.47264
|SBA Communications Corp
|SBAC
|78410G104
|US78410G1040
|423.0938
|42.21834
|Sienna Senior Living Inc
|SIA
|82621K102
|CA82621K1021
|14.9089
|1.49089
|Simon Property Group Inc
|SPG
|828806109
|US8288061091
|168.0757
|16.59602
|Slate Grocery REIT
|SGR-U
|831062203
|CA8310622037
|15.3821
|1.53821
|Slate Office REIT
|SOT-U
|831021100
|CA8310211005
|5.0041
|0.50041
|SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
|SRU-U
|83179X108
|CA83179X1087
|31.9902
|3.19902
|StorageVault Canada Inc
|SVI
|86212H105
|CA86212H1055
|6.3634
|0.63634
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|SMU-U
|866120116
|CA8661201167
|21.8486
|2.18486
|Sun Communities Inc
|SUI
|866674104
|US8666741041
|228.4556
|22.84556
|Tricon Residential Inc
|TCN
|89612W102
|CA89612W1023
|18.5784
|1.85784
|Ventas Inc
|VTR
|92276F100
|US92276F1003
|73.3343
|7.33343
|Welltower Inc
|WELL
|95040Q104
|US95040Q1040
|113.0139
|11.30139
|Building Efficiency
|Aecon Group Inc
|ARE
|00762V109
|CA00762V1094
|15.8615
|1.56765
|Bird Construction Inc
|BDT
|09076P104
|CA09076P1045
|9.0494
|0.90494
|Builders FirstSource Inc
|BLDR
|12008R107
|US12008R1077
|90.7920
|9.07920
|Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
|CTC/A
|136681202
|CA1366812024
|175.9011
|17.59011
|Carrier Global Corp
|CARR
|14448C104
|US14448C1045
|56.5083
|5.65083
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT
|149123101
|US1491231015
|264.6854
|26.46854
|CBRE Group Inc
|CBRE
|12504L109
|US12504L1098
|111.7249
|11.17248
|Colliers International Group Inc
|CIGI
|194693107
|CA1946931070
|157.5728
|15.75728
|DIRTT Environmental Solutions
|DRT
|25490H106
|CA25490H1064
|2.0630
|0.20630
|DR Horton Inc
|DHI
|23331A109
|US23331A1097
|104.3601
|10.43601
|DREAM Unlimited Corp
|DRM
|26153M507
|CA26153M5072
|46.2594
|4.61594
|FirstService Corp
|FSV
|33767E202
|CA33767E2024
|174.1489
|17.41489
|Hardwoods Distribution Inc
|HDI
|412422107
|CA4124221074
|40.1454
|4.01454
|Home Depot Inc/The
|HD
|437076102
|US4370761029
|411.1695
|40.87334
|Johnson Controls International plc
|JCI
|n/a
|IE00BY7QL619
|78.7435
|7.82947
|Lennar Corp
|LEN
|526057104
|US5260571048
|109.4884
|10.94883
|Lowe's Cos Inc
|LOW
|548661107
|US5486611073
|289.2560
|28.92559
|Masco Corp
|MAS
|574599106
|US5745991068
|68.4859
|6.84859
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd
|RCH
|76329W103
|CA76329W1032
|46.8168
|4.68168
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
|SNC
|78460T105
|CA78460T1057
|29.9634
|2.99434
|Stantec Inc
|STN
|85472N109
|CA85472N1096
|62.4270
|6.24270
|Toromont Industries Ltd
|TIH
|891102105
|CA8911021050
|112.5378
|11.25378
|Trane Technologies PLC
|TT
|n/a
|IE00BK9ZQ967
|189.2139
|18.92138
|Sustainable Building Materials
|Canfor Corp
|CFP
|137576104
|CA1375761048
|27.8468
|2.78468
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd
|FM
|335934105
|CA3359341052
|38.1555
|3.81555
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|HBM
|443628102
|CA4436281022
|10.2336
|1.02336
|Interfor Corp
|IFP
|45868C109
|CA45868C1095
|37.2132
|3.72132
|Lundin Mining Corp
|LUN
|550372106
|CA5503721063
|12.9442
|1.28342
|Resolute Forest Products Inc
|RFP
|76117W109
|US76117W1099
|16.0754
|1.60754
|Russel Metals Inc
|RUS
|781903604
|CA7819036046
|30.7174
|3.07174
|Sherritt International Corp
|S
|823901103
|CA8239011031
|0.7819
|0.07819
|Teck Resources Ltd
|TECK/A
|878742303
|CA8787423034
|53.4890
|5.29890
|West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
|WFG
|952845105
|CA9528451052
|115.5380
|11.52880
|Western Forest Products Inc
|WEF
|958211203
|CA9582112038
|2.0911
|0.20911
|Weyerhaeuser Co
|WY
|962166104
|US9621661043
|49.8805
|4.98804
|Other
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc
|BAM/A
|112585104
|CA1125851040
|68.0772
|6.80772
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
|CP
|13645T100
|CA13645T1003
|100.0318
|9.98418
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY
|780087102
|CA7800871021
|136.6051
|13.66051
|Shopify Inc
|SHOP
|82509L107
|CA82509L1076
|709.8563
|70.98563
|Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
|TD
|891160509
|CA8911605092
|97.3856
|9.73856
The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Richardson Wealth Limited, Research Capital Corporation and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.
For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.
This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.