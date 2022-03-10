Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 25, 2022.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

 (i)stable monthly cash distributions, and
 (ii)enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;
   

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that are creating and transforming the green property and related sectors by employing or developing sustainable property management practices or materials. The advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting such issuers for the portfolio that the advisor believes have competitive advantages.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 5% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.04167 per unit per month or $0.50 per unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on March 9, 2022 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

NameTickerCUSIPISINVWAPExchange Ratio
Sustainably Managed REITs  
Alexandria Real Estate Equities IncARE015271109US0152711091245.591524.55915
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment TrustAP-U019456102CA019456102746.26244.62624
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LPHOT-U026695106CA02669510644.39440.43944
Artis Real Estate Investment TrustAX-U04315L105CA04315L105813.26001.32600
Atrium Mortgage Investment CorpAI04964G100CA04964G100013.93721.39372
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment TrustAPR-U05329M104CA05329M104113.76671.37667
AvalonBay Communities IncAVB053484101US0534841012312.654331.26543
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment TrustBEI-U096631106CA096631106458.45355.84535
Boston Properties IncBXP101121101US1011211018157.567415.75673
BSR Real Estate Investment TrustHOM/U05585D103CA05585D103325.08302.50830
Canadian Apartment Properties REITCAR-U134921105CA134921105453.77825.37782
Chartwell Retirement ResidencesCSH-U16141A103CA16141A103011.89091.18909
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment TrustCHP-U17039A106CA17039A106615.42651.54265
Crombie Real Estate Investment TrustCRR-U227107109CA227107109418.15201.81520
Crown Castle International CorpCCI22822V101US22822V1017225.729222.38445
CT Real Estate Investment TrustCRT-U126462100CA126462100617.09851.70985
Digital Realty Trust IncDLR253868103US2538681030173.590617.20264
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment TrustDIR-U26153W109CA26153W109515.94661.59466
Dream Office Real Estate Investment TrustD-U26153P104CA26153P104527.84762.78476
Duke Realty CorpDRE264411505US264411505569.80566.98056
Equinix IncEQIX29444U700US29444U7000894.244289.42442
Equity ResidentialEQR29476L107US29476L1070112.418111.24181
European Residential Real Estate Investment TrustERE-U29880W103CA29880W10324.83110.48311
Extendicare IncEXE30224T863CA30224T86397.61060.76106
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment TrustFCA-U31833L101CA31833L10138.10390.81039
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment CorpFC318323102CA318323102413.87641.38764
Firm Capital Property TrustFCD-U318326105CA31832610547.41870.74187
First Capital Real Estate Investment TrustFCR-U31890B103CA31890B103118.16211.81621
Flagship Communities REITMHC/U33843T108CA33843T108423.36902.33689
Granite Real Estate Investment TrustGRT-U387437114CA387437114791.60579.16057
H&R Real Estate Investment TrustHR-U403925407CA403925407912.85501.28550
InterRent Real Estate Investment TrustIIP-U46071W205CA46071W205816.21211.62121
Invitation Homes IncINVH46187W107US46187W107149.69294.96929
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment TrustKMP-U49410M102CA49410M102321.61532.16153
Mainstreet Equity CorpMEQ560915100CA5609151009130.228413.02284
Melcor Real Estate Investment TrustMR-U58546R109CA58546R10916.96630.69663
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment TrustMI-U60448E103CA60448E103420.97312.09731
Morguard CorpMRC617577101CA6175771014131.251513.11015
Morguard Real Estate Investment TrustMRT-U617914106CA61791410655.37300.53730
Nexus Industrial REIT (formerly Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust)NXR-U65344U101CA65344U101212.15761.21576
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment TrustNWH-U667495105CA667495105913.66011.36601
Plaza Retail REITPLZ-U72820F103CA72820F10364.92960.49296
PRO Real Estate Investment TrustPRV-U742694300CA74269430066.70900.67090
Prologis IncPLD74340W103US74340W1036190.921418.99084
Public StoragePSA74460D109US74460D1090476.930447.43662
RioCan Real Estate Investment TrustREI-U766910103CA766910103124.72642.47264
SBA Communications CorpSBAC78410G104US78410G1040423.093842.21834
Sienna Senior Living IncSIA82621K102CA82621K102114.90891.49089
Simon Property Group IncSPG828806109US8288061091168.075716.59602
Slate Grocery REITSGR-U831062203CA831062203715.38211.53821
Slate Office REITSOT-U831021100CA83102110055.00410.50041
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment TrustSRU-U83179X108CA83179X108731.99023.19902
StorageVault Canada IncSVI86212H105CA86212H10556.36340.63634
Summit Industrial Income REITSMU-U866120116CA866120116721.84862.18486
Sun Communities IncSUI866674104US8666741041228.455622.84556
Tricon Residential IncTCN89612W102CA89612W102318.57841.85784
Ventas IncVTR92276F100US92276F100373.33437.33343
Welltower IncWELL95040Q104US95040Q1040113.013911.30139
      
Building Efficiency     
Aecon Group IncARE00762V109CA00762V109415.86151.56765
Bird Construction IncBDT09076P104CA09076P10459.04940.90494
Builders FirstSource IncBLDR12008R107US12008R107790.79209.07920
Canadian Tire Corp LtdCTC/A136681202CA1366812024175.901117.59011
Carrier Global CorpCARR14448C104US14448C104556.50835.65083
Caterpillar IncCAT149123101US1491231015264.685426.46854
CBRE Group IncCBRE12504L109US12504L1098111.724911.17248
Colliers International Group IncCIGI194693107CA1946931070157.572815.75728
DIRTT Environmental SolutionsDRT25490H106CA25490H10642.06300.20630
DR Horton IncDHI23331A109US23331A1097104.360110.43601
DREAM Unlimited CorpDRM26153M507CA26153M507246.25944.61594
FirstService CorpFSV33767E202CA33767E2024174.148917.41489
Hardwoods Distribution IncHDI412422107CA412422107440.14544.01454
Home Depot Inc/TheHD437076102US4370761029411.169540.87334
Johnson Controls International plcJCIn/aIE00BY7QL61978.74357.82947
Lennar CorpLEN526057104US5260571048109.488410.94883
Lowe's Cos IncLOW548661107US5486611073289.256028.92559
Masco CorpMAS574599106US574599106868.48596.84859
Richelieu Hardware LtdRCH76329W103CA76329W103246.81684.68168
SNC-Lavalin Group IncSNC78460T105CA78460T105729.96342.99434
Stantec IncSTN85472N109CA85472N109662.42706.24270
Toromont Industries LtdTIH891102105CA8911021050112.537811.25378
Trane Technologies PLCTTn/aIE00BK9ZQ967189.213918.92138
      
Sustainable Building Materials     
Canfor CorpCFP137576104CA137576104827.84682.78468
First Quantum Minerals LtdFM335934105CA335934105238.15553.81555
Hudbay Minerals Inc.HBM443628102CA443628102210.23361.02336
Interfor CorpIFP45868C109CA45868C109537.21323.72132
Lundin Mining CorpLUN550372106CA550372106312.94421.28342
Resolute Forest Products IncRFP76117W109US76117W109916.07541.60754
Russel Metals IncRUS781903604CA781903604630.71743.07174
Sherritt International CorpS823901103CA82390110310.78190.07819
Teck Resources LtdTECK/A878742303CA878742303453.48905.29890
West Fraser Timber Co LtdWFG952845105CA9528451052115.538011.52880
Western Forest Products IncWEF958211203CA95821120382.09110.20911
Weyerhaeuser CoWY962166104US962166104349.88054.98804
      
Other     
Brookfield Asset Management IncBAM/A112585104CA112585104068.07726.80772
Canadian Pacific Railway LtdCP13645T100CA13645T1003100.03189.98418
Royal Bank of CanadaRY780087102CA7800871021136.605113.66051
Shopify IncSHOP82509L107CA82509L1076709.856370.98563
Toronto-Dominion Bank/TheTD891160509CA891160509297.38569.73856
      

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Richardson Wealth Limited, Research Capital Corporation and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.