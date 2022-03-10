Correction: Sp Mortgage Bank Plc - Board of Directors’ report and financial statements 31 December 2021 in xHTML-format

English Finnish

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc has published corrected Board of Directors’ report and financial statements 31 December 2021 in xHTML-format according to ESEF reporting requirement. Material is available in Finnish at www.saastopankki.fi.

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.