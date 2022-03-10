Offer Update

10 MARCH 2022

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE

Further to the announcement made by Northern 3 VCT PLC (“N3VCT”) on 10 January 2022 in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC (“NVT”) and Northern 2 VCT PLC (“N2VCT”) in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2021/22 tax year, N3VCT announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £17.0 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are not incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.