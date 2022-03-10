Enefit Green production data - February 2022

English Estonian

Enefit Green produced 136.9 GWh electricity during February 2022 or 56.0% more than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by 67.3% growth in wind energy production in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms. During February 2022 the average recorded wind speed was 7.9 m/s and 8.4 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 6.3 m/s and 6.3 m/s respectively in February 2021).

Heat energy production decreased by 5.6% y-o-y to 54.9 GWh in February 2022.

Pellet production increased by 16.3% y-o-y to 11.5 thousand tonnes in February 2022.





February 2022 February 2021 Change, % Electricity production by countries, MWh Estonia 79,947 51,892 54.1% Lithuania 52,620 31,418 67.5% Latvia 3,443 3,595 -4.2% Poland 844 799 5.6% Total 136,854 87,704 56.0% Electricity production by segment, MWh Wind 119,686 71,519 67.3% Cogeneration 15,937 15,247 4.5% Solar 1,131 867 30.4% Other 100 71 40.8% Total 136,854 87,704 56.0% Heat energy, MWh 54,885 58,160 -5.6% Pellets, th t 11.5 9.9 16.3%





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.