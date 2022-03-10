Enefit Green production data - February 2022

Enefit Green produced 136.9 GWh electricity during February 2022 or 56.0% more than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by 67.3% growth in wind energy production in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms. During February 2022 the average recorded wind speed was 7.9 m/s and 8.4 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 6.3 m/s and 6.3 m/s respectively in February 2021).

Heat energy production decreased by 5.6% y-o-y to 54.9 GWh in February 2022.

Pellet production increased by 16.3% y-o-y to 11.5 thousand tonnes in February 2022.


 February 2022February 2021Change, %
Electricity production by countries, MWh   
Estonia79,94751,89254.1%
Lithuania52,62031,41867.5%
Latvia3,4433,595-4.2%
Poland8447995.6%
Total136,85487,70456.0%
    
Electricity production by segment, MWh   
Wind119,68671,51967.3%
Cogeneration15,93715,2474.5%
Solar1,13186730.4%
Other1007140.8%
Total136,85487,70456.0%
    
Heat energy, MWh54,88558,160-5.6%
    
Pellets, th t11.59.916.3%


Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.