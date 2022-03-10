Enefit Green production data - February 2022

Enefit Green produced 136.9 GWh electricity during February 2022 or 56.0% more than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by 67.3% growth in wind energy production in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms. During February 2022 the average recorded wind speed was 7.9 m/s and 8.4 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 6.3 m/s and 6.3 m/s respectively in February 2021).
Heat energy production decreased by 5.6% y-o-y to 54.9 GWh in February 2022.
Pellet production increased by 16.3% y-o-y to 11.5 thousand tonnes in February 2022.
|February 2022
|February 2021
|Change, %
|Electricity production by countries, MWh
|Estonia
|79,947
|51,892
|54.1%
|Lithuania
|52,620
|31,418
|67.5%
|Latvia
|3,443
|3,595
|-4.2%
|Poland
|844
|799
|5.6%
|Total
|136,854
|87,704
|56.0%
|Electricity production by segment, MWh
|Wind
|119,686
|71,519
|67.3%
|Cogeneration
|15,937
|15,247
|4.5%
|Solar
|1,131
|867
|30.4%
|Other
|100
|71
|40.8%
|Total
|136,854
|87,704
|56.0%
|Heat energy, MWh
|54,885
|58,160
|-5.6%
|Pellets, th t
|11.5
|9.9
|16.3%
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.