The consolidated sales for February 2022 amounted to 16.10 million EUR – 64.3 % increase comparing to February 2021. The sales of the Group for period January - February 2022 amounted to 32.60 million EUR – 58.6 % increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102