The Social Insurance Institution of Finland selects Innofactor as the provider of an administrative case management solution

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on March 10, 2022, at 9:45 Finnish time

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider of an administrative case management solution. The procurement includes the case management solution based on Innofactor’s Dynasty 10 system, delivery project, maintenance and support services, and separately ordered expert services.

The total value (excluding VAT) stated by The Social Insurance Institution of Finland in the procurement decision is approximately EUR 0.7 million. The agreement will be valid for a fixed period of four years, after which it will be valid until further notice.

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) is an independent social security institution monitored by the Parliament. It provides social security coverage for Finnish residents and many Finns living abroad through the different stages of their lives.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, March 10, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

