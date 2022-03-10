TUGA Elects John Hagie as Board Chair

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LISBON, Portugal, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF) (“TUGA Innovations,” or the “Company”), which is developing solutions to urban mobility challenges with the TUGA , a new type of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) is pleased to announce the election of Company CEO Mr. John Hagie to the role of Board Chairperson.



With the accomplishment of advanced product development fully underway as demonstrated in its recently published corporate video (news - February 1, 2022), the corporate directors undertook an inaugural board meeting in February during which budgetary and strategic direction for fiscal 2022 were presented and discussed. The directors further determined the need for clear leadership and implementation of governance oversight commensurate with the strategic aims of the organization.

To accomplish this, the board of directors unanimously agreed to elect Chief Executive, John Hagie to the position of board chairperson with immediate effect within the term and scope of that position as outlined in the corporate charter.

Mr. Hagie brings an extensive background in the field of sales and marketing, having a notable career served at the Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) with a focus on advancing personal computers and printer product lines to market. His high technology background brings applied experience and understanding of the needs and challenges inherent in designing and bringing innovative products to market.

Newly appointed chairperson & CEO John Hagie notes, “We are moving forward with vehicle development, and we hope to reveal some new brand elements soon. We have multiple projects underway within our digital development team which we believe will add value to the sales and marketing process. These three key areas; brand, digital and vehicle development, are at the heart of our efforts this year. From my time at HP, the culture of rapid product lifecycles necessitated an organization which was agile through decentralized decision-making. One of TUGA Innovations’ differentiators must be in moving quickly to market.”

Mr. Hagie served both in major account sales within the HP (France) organization, and in channel development at a European marketing center. The ability to implement strategic decisions in cross-cultural organizations was a critical success factor for the personal computing division during his term of service.

John has worked in both start-ups and major organizations, so he enjoys a broad perspective regarding the need for an entrepreneurial spirit while consolidating policies and practices that allow for measured growth. In the role as both board chair and chief executive it is anticipated both implementation metrics and strategic goals will be fully aligned. Initial examples of strategic alignment include investigations into conceptual innovation of Mobility-As-A-Software-Service (MaaSS) as a potential added-value feature for integration into the TUGA platform.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman of the Board of TUGA Innovations.” Hagie continues, “We are at a crucial period in our development, and we have addressed our structural needs by assembling a very experienced team and have further invested the time and effort to develop a clear strategic path forward. We aim to be razor-focused on hitting our objectives and I believe my role is to help ensure that we are all aligned in the same direction to best serve our partners, stakeholders, and shareholders in the most responsible, transparent, and unified goal-oriented manner.”

As part of the Company's disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com .

About TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF)

TUGA Innovations is a development-stage electric vehicle company undertaking the conception, design, and production of specialized EVs to improve the urban mobility experience. The Company is looking to reduce urban mobility difficulties by developing a three-wheeled, fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicle. The vehicle will be no wider than a motorcycle for agility and will have a patent pending expanding rear axle for high-speed stability. The vehicle will offer advanced connectivity technology to maximize safety, performance, environmental impact, comfort, maintenance, and navigation. The TUGA vehicle is being designed to deliver an estimated 160 km range, have an estimated top speed of 140km/hour with the comforts of a car, and with more protection than a motorcycle in an interchangeable multi-body, multi-function platform. Find out more at: https://tugainnovations.com/ .

