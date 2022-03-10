New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bipolar Disorder - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244156/?utm_source=GNW





Conversely, phases of depression involve significantly depressed mood and loss of interest or pleasure. The frequency, severity, and pattern of these episodes can vary considerably over time and among individuals, making bipolar disorder one of the most challenging psychiatric disorders to manage.



The bipolar disorder market is competitive and crowded with a multitude of approved therapies, many of which are available as inexpensive generics.The approved drugs in the bipolar disorder market can be divided into two broad categories: mood stabilizers and antipsychotics.



Lithium is widely considered to be the gold standard for bipolar disorder based on its efficacy as a maintenance treatment and its ability to treat acute episodes of both mania and depression.



Key Highlights

- Moderate growth is expected in the bipolar disorder market from 2020 to 2030.

- the analyst anticipates that seven late stage pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period. These are expected to be the main driver of growth in the bipolar disorder market across the 8MM.

- The analyst expects Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Caplyta to become the top-selling drug in the bipolar disorder market with sales of $800M in 2030.

- The current key players in the bipolar disorder market are those that market atypical antipsychotic products. However, many products have lost market exclusivity or are facing imminent patent expiry. As such, many of the respective companies are expected to lose their positions in this market over the forecast period due to generic competition.

- Opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs with improved safety profiles, as well as novel drugs developed specifically for bipolar disorder.



Key Questions Answered

- What are the key bipolar disorder treatments in 2020?

- When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall bipolar disorder market in the 8MM?

- Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?



Scope

- Overview of bipolar disorder, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized bipolar disorder therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments ( bipolar I, bipolar II and cyclothymic disorder) forecast from 2020 to 2030.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the bipolar disorder therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for bipolar disorder therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III and IIb development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244156/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________