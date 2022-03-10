New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244062/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• Propulsion Type - Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) Electric Vehicle

• Application - Structural and Thermal

• Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle

• Product - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone, Acrylate and Others



Regional Segmentation



• China

• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Nordic Countries, Poland, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - South America, and Middle East and Africa



Market Growth Drivers



• Rising Acceptance of Electric Vehicles

• Shifting Focus Toward Vehicle Light-Weighting

• Increasing Importance of Thermal Management and Impact Resistance of Battery Packs



Market Challenges



• Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials



Market Opportunities



• Increasing Trend for Lightweight Adhesives

• Growing Need for Low VOC Adhesives



Key Companies Profiled



3M, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Dow, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Elkem ASA, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Dymax Corporation, Jowat SE, LORD Corporation, Permabond LLC, Polytec PT GmbH



How This Report Can Add Value



This extensive report can help with:

• A dedicated section focusing on the opportunities in the global structural adhesives and sealants market for the EV batteries market

• Extensive competitive benchmarking of top 15 players offering a holistic view of the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries landscape

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries at the region and country-level and granularity by application and product segments



Recent Developments



• In February 2020, Huntsman Corporation developed a fast-curing polyurethane resin, VITROX RTM 00410. The product could be used in adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry.

• In November 2021, DuPont announced to invest $30 million to develop a new facility in China. The new facility would produce automotive adhesives to cater to the regional demand for light-weighting and electrification.



Key Questions Answered in the Report



• What are the driving factors for the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries from 2021 to 2031?

• What are the major challenges and growth opportunities in the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries?

• What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry?

• Which are the major players, and what strategic measures are being taken to increase their presence and market share? What are the key developmental strategies implemented by key players to sustain in the competitive market?

• Which product type will lead the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries by 2031?

• Which are the major patents filled in the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries?



Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries



Adhesives and sealants played a vital role in the advancement of vehicle electrification technology.Adhesives and sealants offer enhanced range and protection and improved battery to the electric vehicle (EV) batteries.



These materials will lead to the development of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) battery cells, packs, and modules in the coming years.



Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries Industry Overview



The global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries is expected to reach $305.5 million by 2031 from $53.1 million in 2021, growing with a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031. According to studies, the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries is driven by several factors such as proliferating adoption of electric vehicles, rising need for lightweight vehicles, rising emphasis on increasing crashworthiness of electric vehicles, as well as improving the thermal management and impact resistance of battery packs.



Market Segmentation



Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Propulsion Type



BEV sales are expected to overtake the sales of HEVs and PHEVs, owing to the reduction in the cost of pure electric vehicles, coupled with the evolution of EV infrastructure in many countries. The rise of BEVs makes it imperative for automotive OEMs to ensure that adhesives and sealants optimize the thermal management and driving system in EVs.



Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Application



In EV batteries, adhesives and sealants are primarily used for reliable and long-lasting bonding and sealing.These adhesives and sealants provide sealing and bonding along with shielding against vibration and shock.



They also shield the battery from external contamination. The rising adoption of electric vehicles across the globe will prosper the product usage for structural application in coming years.



Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Vehicle Type



The passenger vehicle segment is likely to hold majority of the market share in global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries in 2031.It can be ascribed to the rising adoption of passenger EVs in both developing and developed economies.



In 2020, more than 3 million units of electric passenger cars were registered across the globe, led by Europe and China. Increasing stringent emission norms coupled with supportive government schemes and subsidies has bolstered the demand for passenger EVs in recent years and is likely to bolster the product demand in the near future.



Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Product



Polyurethane-based adhesives and sealants offer excellent adhesion and can bond many different substrates like metal, wood, and plastic. They offer excellent chemical resistance, high resistance against humidity, and other environmental aspects.



Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Region



China dominated the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries in 2021 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.The country accounts for more than 50% of EV battery production globally.



The country has the largest EV fleet size and dominates in terms of EV battery production across the globe.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some key players operating in the market are 3M, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow, Permabond LLC, LORD Corporation, Jowat SE, Dymax Corporation and Polytec PT GmbH.



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understand details such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Nordic Countries

• Poland

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244062/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________