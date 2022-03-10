Vuture Joins the ON24 Partner Network and Brings Customers Integrated Digital Experiences

LONDON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vuture , the enterprise-technology leader for professional services, today announced its formal partnership with ON24 , a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement. As part of the ON24 Partner Network , Vuture is joining an ecosystem of more than 40 leading sales and marketing agencies, solutions integrators, and software companies to develop integrations, solutions, and services for mutual customers to advance their digital-first strategies.



“We’re thrilled to become part of the ON24 Partner Network. Together, we’ll make it easy for our customers to create unforgettable webinars using personalized messaging and a seamless user experience,” said Cerri Mac, Senior Director of Global Account Management at Vuture. “We’re excited to grow the partnership to continue delivering the best in digital marketing to all Vuture customers as they’re at the forefront in today’s tech-driven market.”

With this integration, users have a central data source and can execute seamless webinar experiences for their clients and prospects all through the Vuture platform.

Quick and easy setup: Webinars can be personalized to each business need and created within minutes with integrations between Vuture, ON24 and the customer’s CRM or marketing automation platform.

Webinars can be personalized to each business need and created within minutes with integrations between Vuture, ON24 and the customer’s CRM or marketing automation platform. Seamless user experience: With a single click, people can sign up for the webinar and automatically receive personalized emails before and after the event.

With a single click, people can sign up for the webinar and automatically receive personalized emails before and after the event. Increased performance: Customers can maximize reach through the connection with their CRM and marketing automation and increase registration and attendance through easy sign-up, personalized emails and marketing communication to drive engagement at scale.

Customers can maximize reach through the connection with their CRM and marketing automation and increase registration and attendance through easy sign-up, personalized emails and marketing communication to drive engagement at scale. Unified insights and reporting: Registration and real-time data from campaigns are captured and shared across platforms.

“We’re working with sales and marketing innovators like Vuture to help B2B companies grow and innovate their go-to-market initiatives,” said Kris Jenkins, global head of strategic alliances and business development at ON24. “ON24 and our partners give customers innovative solutions that will make it easier than ever for them to integrate, operate, and use their prospect engagement data across their technology stack.”

The ON24 Partner Network provides a network of partners to easily integrate multiple solutions and unite first-person data with the ON24 platform. As part of the ON24 Partner Network, Vuture customers have a one-stop-shop to drive digital engagement and capture actionable insights at scale, while accelerating innovation across their go-to-market operations and driving revenue growth.

For more information on the ON24 Partner Network and Vuture partnership with ON24, visit ON24.com/Partners .

About Vuture

Vuture, a CM Group brand, transforms the way in which professional service firms communicate and engage with their clients. Working with the top 70 percent of UK law firms, 65 percent of the AMLaw 200 firms in the US, and many major consultancy firms, Vuture’s client engagement platform has deep integrations with world-leading CRM providers, enabling users to easily create and maintain personalized email, event, and multichannel communications that power value-driven client experiences. The platform’s automation technology and robust security features allow professional-services marketers and partners to build trusted relationships, drive loyalty, and efficiently deliver engaging experiences that place their clients at the heart of the business.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 largest US banks, 4 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com .

