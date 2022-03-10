Global Bionic Eye Market Research Report 2021 Featuring Nidek, Nano Retina, MetaModa, Pixium Vision, Monash Vision, iBionics & Optobionics

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bionic Eye Market, By Type (Implant v/s External), By Technology (Electronic v/s Mechanical), By End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global bionic eye market is expected to grow at a significant rate for the forecast period

Increasing prevalence of vision loss or blindness is the major driver for the high demand of bionic eye. Use of bionic eyes have resulted in positive clinical outcomes which is increasing the adoption of bionic eyes in healthcare facilities. Bionic eyes are safe, reliable and are effective for long term use. Bionic eyes are also in vision restoration for people suffering from rare and degenerative eye diseases.

Majority of the bionic eye technology being developed require a healthy optic nerve and developed visual cortex which states that patients need to have the visual ability in the past for these devices to work properly. Surge in occurrence of hereditary blindness such as retinitis pigmentosa cause loss of vision by damaging the photoreceptors but leave majority of retinal cells intact.

Cases of traumatic eye injury or glaucoma is on rise which permanently damages the visual pathways and optic nerve. Rise in number of old age people who suffer from vision loss and macular degeneration and the number is expected to grow at a significant rate require effective treatment of eyes.

Ongoing research and development activities to develop novel products for restoration of vision in blind individuals and huge funding by leading authorities is expected to accelerate the growth of bionic eyes market. Strong economic position of United States and well-developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to act as significant factor for the rise in growth of bionic eyes market.

The external eye segment is expected to account for major marker share for the forecast period, 2022-2026 as it improves the vision considerably. Increasing prevalence of old age related vision loss resulting to blurred vision is expected to accelerate the adoption of bionic eyes.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global bionic eye market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global bionic eye market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global bionic eye market based on type, technology, end user, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global bionic eye market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global bionic eye market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bionic eye market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global bionic eye market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global bionic eye market.

The major players operating in the global bionic eye market are

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Nano Retina Ltd.

MetaModal LLC

Biomedical Technologies S.L.

Bionic Vision Technologies

Pixium Vision S.A.

Monash Vision Group

iBionics

Optobionics Corporation

Report Scope:

Global Bionic Eye Market, By Type:

Implant

External

Global Bionic Eye Market, By Technology:

Electronic

Mechanical

Global Bionic Eye Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

Global Bionic Eye Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

