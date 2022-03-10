New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flow Cytometry Services Market : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244066/?utm_source=GNW

The key concerns related to traditional approaches include low specificity and sensitivity, time and cost intensive procedures, higher chances of producing false results. Specifically, flow cytometry offers several advantages over the conventional methods intended for single cell analysis. For instance, using microscopy, about 6 parameters of a single cell can be detected, whereas a flow cytometer enables the detection of up to 30 distinct parameters. In addition, the modern flow cytometer is capable of processing over 10,000 cells per second, thereby, enabling scientists to rapidly analyze and characterize millions of cells. Currently, flow cytometry is used in a number of applications in the medical industry, including assisting in evaluation of autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases, and diagnosis of leukemia and lymphoma. , , The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions has led to a rise in the number of focused research efforts being carried out; this has further created a considerable demand for advanced and rapid analytical techniques to better understand the disease morphology. In this context, the adoption of flow cytometry technique has witnessed considerable growth. However, this approach often requires the use of complex and expensive instruments, which need to be operated by highly trained professionals. Several small and mid-sized players usually do not have the resources to make such exorbitant investments. Therefore, outsourcing has emerged as a preferred operational model for flow cytometry innovators, who rely on specialty contract service providers to handle various aspects of flow cytometry related services.



At present, 30 players claim to offer a range of flow cytometry related services, including customized assay development services, manufacturing of consumables (such as dyes and buffers) used for analysis, analysis of various immune cells for various clinical and non-clinical studies, and cell line development. Further, 25 companies are currently engaged in the manufacturing of novel and advanced flow cytometers. To keep pace with the increasing demand for such services, players are not only actively undertaking initiatives to improve / expand their existing offerings but also entering into strategic partnerships with several industry stakeholders to broaden their respective services portfolios. For instance, in April 2021, Agilex Biolabs acquired TetraQ in order to further broaden its portfolio for analytical services offered via flow cytometry. Driven by the increasing number of clinical studies focused on evaluating treatment modalities against chronic disorders, we believe that the flow cytometry services market is likely to evolve at a steady pace in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Flow Cytometry Services Market by Type of General Flow Cytometric Services (Assay Development and Consumables Manufacturing), Type of Analysis based Flow Cytometric Services (PBMC Analysis, Whole Blood Cells Analysis, Bone Marrow Aspirate Analysis, Stem Cells Analysis, Rare Cells Detection, Cell Profiling and Subsetting and Intracellular Staining), Other types of Flow Cytometric Services, Type of Accreditations (Government and Third-Party Accreditations), Key Players, and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035”, report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of flow cytometry service providers market, in the mid to long term. The study includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall market landscape of the flow cytometry service providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, location of flow cytometry facilities, type of service(s) offered (general services, analysis services and other flow cytometric services). In addition, the chapter also provides information on the manufacturers and the respective flow cytometry equipment developed / being developed by them.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of the flow cytometry service providers based across different geographies, by taking into consideration their service strength (based on number of services offered), accreditations (based on number of government and third-party accreditations) and supplier strength (based on total years of experience in the industry and company size).

Tabulated profiles of key players offering services related to flow cytometry, based across various geographies. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its services portfolio, types of services offered, location of flow cytometry facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by various stakeholders engaged in the field of flow cytometry, during the period 2011-2021, covering product development agreements, research and development agreements, licensing agreements, product commercialization agreements, platform utilization agreement, technology integration agreements and other relevant types of deals.



One of the key objectives of the report was to identify the primary growth drivers and estimate the future growth opportunity associated with the flow cytometry services market. We have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of region (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for the uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.

The opinions and insights presented in the report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights generated from our secondary research.

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research, such as company websites and other publicly available websites. This information is primarily useful for us to draw our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views

While the focus has been laid on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent views on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. The opinions are solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market trends gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players offering services related to flow cytometry?

What is the relative competitiveness of the players offering services related to flow cytometry, based across different geographies?

What are the type of services being offered by players engaged in the field of flow cytometry?

What are the key trends in the flow cytometry service providers market?

What kind of initiatives are being taken by stakeholders engaged in the flow cytometry domain?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to the flow cytometry services market?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 1 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the flow cytometry services market and its likely evolution in the mid to long term.



Chapter 2 provides a general introduction to flow cytometry and types of flow cytometers. In addition, the chapter highlights the importance of flow cytometry and challenges associated with the use of flow cytometers. Further, it provides a brief introduction on the types of services offered by the players, discussing the role of contract service providers in the field of flow cytometry, prevalent outsourcing trends and future perspectives.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the overall market landscape of flow cytometry service providers, featuring a list of around 30 stakeholders and a detailed analysis based on several parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, location of flow cytometry facilities, type of general services offered (customized assay development and consumables manufacturing), type of analysis based services offered (PBMC analysis, whole blood cell analysis, bone marrow aspirate analysis, stem cells analysis, intra-cellular staining, rare cell detection and cell profiling and subsetting), other types of flow cytometric services offered and type of accreditations (FDA, EMA, TGA, PMDA and others).



Chapter 4 presents an insightful competitiveness analysis of the flow cytometry service providers based across different geographies, by taking into consideration their service strength (based on number of services offered), supplier strength (based on total years of experience in this industry and company size) and accreditations (based on number of government and third-party accreditations).



Chapter 5 includes tabulated profiles of key players offering services related to flow cytometry, based in North America. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its services portfolio, location of flow cytometry facilities, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 includes tabulated profiles of key players offering services related to flow cytometry, based in Europe. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its services portfolio, location of flow cytometry facilities, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 includes tabulated profiles of key players offering services related to flow cytometry, based in the Asia-Pacific region. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its services portfolio, location of flow cytometry facilities, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features a detailed analysis of the partnerships and collaborations that have been inked in this domain since 2011, covering product development agreements, research and development agreements, licensing agreements, product commercialization agreements, platform utilization agreements, technology integration agreements and other relevant types of deals.



Chapter 9 features an in-depth efficiency comparison analysis of seven analogous conventional techniques of flow cytometry, on the basis of important parameters, such as analytical strength, time duration score and accuracy strength.



Chapter 10 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the flow cytometry services market for the period, 2022-2035. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of region (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific).



Chapter 11 is a summary of the overall report, presenting key insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the flow cytometry services market.



Chapter 12 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244066/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________