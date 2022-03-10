Global $36.91 Bn Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Markets to 2028

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, By Aircraft; By Application; By Matrix; By Fiber; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft cabin interior composites market size is expected to reach USD 36.91 billion by 2028



One of the prime growth drivers of the market includes stringent emission norms imposed by regulatory bodies such as ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).

The industry stakeholders are incorporating advanced lightweight materials such as the product to meet such emission standards and reduce fuel burn and operating costs.



There has been a surge in the penetration of composite materials in newer airplane platforms such as B787, A350XWB, A220, and B777x. The trend of replacing traditional metals such as steel and aluminum with advanced materials is attributed to fuel the demand for the product in cabin interiors across the globe.



Some of the other key noticeable trends driving the demand growth are the enlargement of cabin components such as overhead stowage bins, improved customer experience with lightweight and durable cabin solutions, and advancements in the design of galleys and lavatories to customize seating solutions.

Composite materials are becoming the material of choice for designing lightweight and aesthetic interiors along with meeting the desired performance.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Insights

4.1. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites - Industry snapshot

4.2. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. New aircraft orders

4.2.1.2. Upgradation of existing aircraft fleet

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Regulatory frameworks and certifications

4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.2.5. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Industry Trends

4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Assessment by Aircraft Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Aircraft Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Narrow-body

5.4. Wide-body

5.5. Regional Transport

5.6. General Aviation

5.7. Military



6. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Assessment by Fiber

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Fiber, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Glass-fiber

6.4. Carbon-fiber



7. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Matrix

7.1. Key Findings

7.1.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Matrix, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.2. Thermoset Composites

7.2.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Thermoset Composites, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Epoxy

7.2.3. Phenolic

7.2.4. Polyester

7.3. Thermoplastic Composites

7.3.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Thermoplastic Composites, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. PPS

7.3.3. PEI

7.3.4. PC

7.3.5. PEEK/PEKK



8. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Application

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.3. Seats

8.4. HVAC

8.5. Floor & Ceilings

8.6. Sidewalls

8.7. Galleys

8.8. Lavatories

8.9. Stowage Bins



9. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Assessment by Geography

9.1. Key findings

9.2. Introduction

9.2.1. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Company Overview

11.2. Financial Performance

11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4. Recent Developments

AIM Altitude Limited (Part of AVIC), Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation), Daher

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, EFW Aerospace

EnCore Group (Boeing)

FACC AG (Part of AVIC)

Dutch Thermoplastic Components B.V. (DTC)

JAMCO Corporation

Triumph Group Inc.

Safran SA

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, The Gill Corporation

The Nordam Group

