Industrial Automation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% During 2022-2029; Emerson Collaborated with Purecycle Technologies, Inc. to Expand Business Globally: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for industrial automation is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of IoT and digitalization in the manufacturing and production sectors. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, " Industrial Automation Market , 2022-2029". As per the report, the industrial automation market size was USD 191.89 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 205.86 billion in 2022 to USD 395.09 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Various sectors adopt industrial automation to upgrade business processes and simplify the company's manufacturing operations. The rising digitalization and expansion of augmented reality will likely boost the market. Also, the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence and industrial IoT is expected to drive the market during the projected period.

Companies Profiled in the Market-

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

COVID-19 Impact:

Halted Manufacturing Operations Affected Market Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus affected various industries, including manufacturing and production operations globally. Stringent restrictions imposed by central and local governments affected supply chain and labor management in the segmented regions. This created a huge impact on the revenue generation and productivity of the key players. To manage the businesses during pandemic, various companies adopted technological solutions to improve their management operations and ease the business processes.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Segments:

Automotive Segment to Dominate Market Due to Rising Demand

By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. Further, hardware components are divided into sensors such as photoelectric, laser, inductive, and others; PLC; HMI; and servo such as AC motor, DC motor, and drive. Also, laser markers, safety light curtains, and robots are among the hardware components.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into discrete automation and process automation. Discrete automation is classified into automotive, electronics, heavy manufacturing, packaging, and others. Process automation is segregated into oil & gas, chemicals, pulp & paper, mining & metals, healthcare, and others.

Finally, by geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information and statistical data regarding market development and recent trends in the industry. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and development is highlighted in this report. Also, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are elaborated further in this report. Major key players and their business development strategies are highlighted also in this report.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Digitalization to Stimulate Growth

The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the fourth industrial revolution's adoption, which encourages the companies to acquire new brands and develop new products. Increasing implementation of industrial IoT is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Also, the rising implementation of digital twins and AR technology is anticipated to drive the market during the projected period. These factors are expected to ensure the industrial automation market growth during the forecast period.

However, high initial capital investments may hinder market growth during the projected period.

Regional Insights:

Europe Dominates Global Market Due to Technological Advancements

Europe dominated the global industrial automation market share during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements and developments. The region stood at USD 61.85 billion in 2021 due to rising investment into technical development.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second-largest global market share due to the presence of key players in emerging countries. Also, developing industrialization and commercialization is expected to drive the market. \

Competitive Landscape:

Partnership and Collaboration Allow Key Players to Maintain Market Position

Key players in the market focus on implementing different business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions. Also, key players implement innovative strategies to enhance their product portfolio. These strategies allow companies to expand their market reach and gain a competitive advantage in the emerging market.

Industry Developments:

June 2021: ABB Ltd. partnered with dtac Trinet, Thailand-based wireless telecommunications service provider, to develop robotics and machine automation solutions with dtac connectivity across Thailand. The partnership aims to advance Thailand's manufacturing capabilities and accelerate industry 4.0 in the country.

ABB Ltd. partnered with dtac Trinet, Thailand-based wireless telecommunications service provider, to develop robotics and machine automation solutions with dtac connectivity across Thailand. The partnership aims to advance Thailand's manufacturing capabilities and accelerate industry 4.0 in the country. June 2021: Emerson collaborated with PureCycle Technologies, Inc. to offer digital technologies and automation for PureCycle facilities to transform plastic recycling. Emerson's Planet web digital ecosystem integrates digital automation technology across all PureCycle facilities and reduces the project completion time.

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Industrial Automation Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Industrial Automation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Hardware Sensors Photoelectric Laser Inductive Others PLC HMI Servo Motor AC DC Drive Laser Markers Safety Light Curtain Robots Software By Industry (USD) Discrete Automation Automotive Electronics Heavy Manufacturing Packaging Others Process Automation Oil & Gas Chemicals Pulp & Paper Mining & Metals Healthcare Others By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

North America Industrial Automation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Hardware Sensors Photoelectric Laser Inductive Others PLC HMI Servo Motor AC DC Drive Laser Markers Safety Light Curtain Robots Software By Industry (USD) Discrete Automation Automotive Electronics Heavy Manufacturing Packaging Others Process Automation Oil & Gas Chemicals Pulp & Paper Mining & Metals Healthcare Others By Country (USD) United States By Industry Canada By Industry Mexico By Industry



TOC Continued.





