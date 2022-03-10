Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2022 Top Development In Industry, Covid-19 Impact, Market Recovery, Investments, Revenue Generation and Forecast 2028

Pune, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2022-2028:

Global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market research report market brings a rounded summary of the market in the forecast period. The report involves an analysis of global and regional level markets and their trends, strategies, challenges, prospects, and regional growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market

The global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) market size is projected to reach US$ 539590 million by 2028, from US$ 476840 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2022-2028

By Company

Questex

CWT Meetings & Events

IBTM Events

BCD Meetings and Events

Capital Travel and Events

CiEvents

Conference Care

The Freeman

ATPI

Interpublic Group of Companies

The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market report provides current market dynamics of market share, size, applications, classifications, and supply chains.

Global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market report comprises an analysis of trends and factors that have significant role in global regions of the market. The outcome of COVID-19 pandemic on sales, share, the value of the market, and probable growth rates in the regions and overall market.

Segment by Type

Meetings

Incentives

Conventions

Exhibitions

Segment by Application

Academic Feild

Business Feild

Political Field

Others

