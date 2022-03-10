Global Blood Collection Devices Markets Report 2022-2026 - Growing Number of Emerging Economies Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Collection Devices Market by Product (Tubes (Plasma (EDTA, Heparin), Serum), Needles & Syringes, Blood Bags, Monitors), Method (Manual, Automated), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood collection devices market is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2026 from USD 5.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecasted year.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the rising number of accidents & trauma cases, the emergence of liquid biopsy tests, and a demand for blood donations and blood components. However, the complexities of storage and shipping and a lack of skilled professionals restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The automated blood collection segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The blood collection devices available in the market are based on two major methods - manual and automated blood collection methods. The automated blood collection segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the automated blood collection segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for safer procedures and the availability of advanced blood collecting products. However, the most widely used method in the blood collection devices market is manual blood collection. This segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021.



Hospitals, ASCs, &Nursing Homes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2021



The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of trauma cases, as well as C-sections and organ transplants, have ensured the demand for blood collection equipment and devices in hospital facilities and expanded capabilities are driving the growth of this market.



North America is expected to dominate the blood collection devices market in 2021



North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market in 2021, followed by Europe.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection devices market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Prominent players in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo BCT (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), SARSTEDT Ag & Co. KG (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Greiner Bio-One (Austria), and Smiths Medical (US).

