New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market : Distribution by Type of Service Offered, Antibody Discovery Method, Nature of Antibody Generated and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244063/?utm_source=GNW

These therapeutics have high target specificities and favorable safety profiles. Currently, close to 100 monoclonal antibodies have been approved while more than 500 molecules are being evaluated in clinical trials. Some of the recently approved monoclonal antibody therapies include (in reverse chronological order) Tivdak® (September 2021), Saphnelo® (August 2021), Rybrevant® (May 2021), Ebanga (December 2020) and MARGENZA® (December 2020). The growing popularity of antibody based therapeutics is also reflected from the extensive research being conducted on other novel antibody formats, such as bispecific antibodies, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and antibody fragments in the past few years.



It is worth highlighting that the process of antibody development, beginning from the discovery to the commercialization of a clinically validated product, takes around 10-15 years. Moreover, antibody discovery and clinical research are capital intensive processes, which, on an average, require investments of around USD 4-10 billion. Further, it is a well-known fact that only a small proportion of lead molecules that are shortlisted for further investigation during the discovery phase make it into the clinical phase, and an even lesser number of product candidates enter the market. In order to optimize on internal resource utilization and save costs, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing various aspects of their discovery-stage operations to specialty contract research organizations (CROs). Apart from being considered a viable business strategy, engaging third party service providers offers both time and cost related benefits to the drug / therapy developers. Given the rising demand for antibody based therapeutics and growing preference for outsourcing, we are led to believe that the opportunity for contract service provides and technology developers is likely to increase at a steady rate in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market by Type of Service Offered (Antigen Designing, Hit Generation, Lead Selection, Lead Optimization, Lead Characterization), Antibody Discovery Method (Library based, Hybridoma based, Single Cell based, Transgenic Animal based), Nature of Antibody Generated (Monoclonal, Bispecific, Antibody-Drug Conjugates, Antibody Fragments) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa): Industry Trends and Global Forecast (4th Edition), 2021-2035” report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution in this industry over the next ten years. The study underlines an in-depth analysis of the antibody discovery technologies and services that assist in the development of antibody therapeutics. In addition to other elements, it includes:

An overview of the overall landscape of antibody discovery service providers along with the information on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of service offered (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, and lead optimization and lead characterization), type of antibody discovery method (hybridoma based, library based, single cell based, transgenic animal based, and others), animal model used (rabbit, rat, mouse, llama, chicken, transgenic animal and others), type of antibody discovered (monoclonal antibody, bispecific antibody, single domain antibody, antibody drug conjugate, antibody fragment and others) and purpose of antibody discovery (therapeutic and diagnostic).

An insightful competitiveness analysis of antibody discovery service providers, based on supplier strength (based on a company’s employee count and years of experience) and service portfolio specifications, such as number of antibody discovery services offered, number of antibody discovery methods adopted, and number of subject specific agreements signed.

Elaborate profiles of antibody discovery service providers. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), antibody discovery service portfolios and an informed future outlook.

A detailed review of the overall landscape of antibody discovery platforms, along with the information on the technology developers such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and type of antibody discovered (monoclonal antibody, bispecific antibody, single domain antibody, antibody drug conjugate, antibody fragment and others). In addition, the chapter highlights an in-depth analysis of antibody discovery platforms based on type of antibody discovery method (hybridoma based, library-based, single cell-based, transgenic animal-based, and others), animal model used (rabbit, rat, mouse, llama, chicken, transgenic animal and others) and availability of intellectual property.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of antibody discovery platforms, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of developer) and key technology specifications, such as type of antibody discovered, compatibility of antibodies in human (fully human or not), availability of patent protection, number of deals signed for a particular platform between 2015 and 2021.

Elaborate profiles of antibody discovery platform providers. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on antibody discovery technology / platform(s) offered and an informed future outlook.

An assessment of antibody discovery service and platform providers’ capability in different regions, based on a number of relevant parameters. For platform providers, these parameters include number of technologies offered, number of antibody discovery methods employed, and type of antibody discovered. On the other hand, the service providers have been evaluated based on the type(s) of service offered.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2015, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, product development and / or commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, and other relevant deals.

An analysis of the investments made in this domain, during the period between 2016 and 2021, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, in companies that are engaged in the field of antibody drug discovery.

Detailed profiles on the top five therapeutic antibody products, which have generated the highest revenues. Each profile features a brief overview of the drug, the type of antibody discovery method it employs and the annual historical sales of the product.

A case study on antibody humanization and affinity maturation, including a list of players that are presently offering such services and platforms, a publication analysis highlighting the research trends in this field and a detailed discussion on other affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework.

A brief discussion on the imminent opportunities (such as novel antibody therapeutics, innovative technologies and other future opportunities) in the field of drug discovery that are likely to impact the future evolution of this market over the coming years.

An analysis of the deal structure, highlighting cash flows and net present values of licensor and licensee, taking into consideration multiple likely scenarios of upfront, milestone and royalty payments.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future opportunities for antibody discovery platforms and services, for the next decade. Based on parameters, such as the overall R&D expenditure available to CROs, percentage of R&D expenses incurred in each discovery step, and outsourcing profile, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the antibody discovery services market in the mid to long term, for the time period 2021-2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within antibody discovery services market across [A] the various steps involved in antibody discovery process (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, lead optimization and lead characterization), [B] antibody discovery methods (hybridoma based, library-based, single cell-based, transgenic animal-based, animal-based and others), [C] the nature of antibody generated (whether human/ fully human or not) and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia- Pacific and rest of the world). In addition, for estimating the future market opportunities for platform providers, we have considered the likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be inked in the foreseen future. The future opportunities within the antibody discovery platforms market has been segmented across key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia- Pacific). The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by inputs solicited via a comprehensive survey and discussions conducted with several key players in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Tracey Mullen (Chief Executive Officer, Abveris Antibody)

Lisa Delouise (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Nidus Biosciences)

Mark Kubik (Chief Business Officer, AvantGen)

Chun-Nan Chen (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Single Cell Technology)

Giles Day (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Bio)

Kevin Heyries (Co-Founder and Lead of Business Development Strategy, AbCellera)

Sanjiban K Banerjee (Director, AbGenics Life Sciences)

Ignacio Pino (Chief Executive Officer and President, CDI Laboratories)

Jeng Her (Chief Executive Officer, AP Biosciences)

Thomas Schirrmann (Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, YUMAB)

Debra Valsamis (Business Development Associate, Antibody Solutions)

Christel Iffland (Vice President, Ligand Pharmaceuticals)

Aaron Sato (former Chief Scientific Officer, LakePharma)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and inputs from primary research. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading industry players involved in offering services and technologies related to antibody discovery?

What is the relative competitiveness of the players offering services related to antibody discovery, based across different geographies?

What tis the relative competitiveness of the technologies pertaining to antibody discovery across different peer groups?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders offering services and technologies related to antibody discovery?

What is the trend for capital investments in the antibody discovery services and platforms market?

How is the current and future market opportunity related to antibody discovery services an platforms, likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It presents a high-level view on the current scenario within the antibody discovery services and platform market and its evolution in the short-mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction of antibodies featuring details on their historical background, structure, isotypes, mechanism of action and applications. It also emphasizes on the different types of antibodies, namely monoclonal, bispecific and polyclonal antibodies.



Chapter 4 features a detailed overview on the antibody discovery process and the various methods used in the discovery of these therapeutic biomolecules. It also highlights a comparison of different antibody discovery methods that are currently available. Additionally, the chapter provides insights on the gradual shift in development trends of monoclonal antibodies over the last three decades, tracking the transition from fully murine to fully human product variants.



Chapter 5 provides a general overview of the current market landscape of more than 80 service providers that are currently active in this domain. It features a detailed analysis of these players based on several parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of service offered (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, and lead optimization and lead characterization), type of antibody discovery method (hybridoma based, library based, single cell based, transgenic animal based, and others), animal model used (rabbit, rat, mouse, llama, chicken, transgenic animal and others), type of antibody discovered (monoclonal antibody, bispecific antibody, single domain antibody, antibody drug conjugate, antibody fragment and others) and purpose of antibody discovery (therapeutic and diagnostic).



Chapter 6 provides an insightful competitiveness analysis of antibody discovery service providers that we came across during our research. The analysis compares the companies on the basis of supplier strength (based on the year of establishment of the service provider) and service strength (which takes into account the number of antibody discovery services offered, number of antibody discovery methods adopted, and number of subject specific agreements signed).



Chapter 7 provides detailed profiles of the stakeholders that are actively engaged in providing antibody discovery services to biopharmaceutical companies. Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on antibody discovery services, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 presents the current market landscape of over 120+ antibody discovery platform providers, including information on their company details such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and type of antibody discovered (monoclonal antibody, bispecific antibody, single domain antibody, antibody drug conjugate, antibody fragment and others). In addition, the chapter highlights an in-depth analysis of 170+ antibody discovery platforms based on type of antibody discovery method (hybridoma based, library-based, single cell-based, transgenic animal-based, and others), animal model used (rabbit, rat, mouse, llama, chicken, transgenic animal and others) and availability of intellectual property.



Chapter 9 provides an insightful competitiveness analysis of antibody discovery platforms. It highlights the leading players in this domain, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of the platform provider) and key specifications of the platforms, such as type of antibody discovered, compatibility of antibodies in human (fully human or not), availability of patent protection, number of deals signed for a particular platform (2015-2021).



Chapter 10 provides detailed profiles of the stakeholders, which actively provide access / licenses to their antibody discovery technology / platforms to other companies. Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on antibody discovery technology / platforms, recent developments and an informed future outlook



Chapter 11 presents the antibody discovery capabilities in different regions, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of service offered for service providers, and number of technologies offered, number of antibody discovery methods and type of antibody discovered for platform providers.



Chapter 12 features an in-depth analysis and discussion on the various partnerships that have been inked between the players in this market in the time period between 2015 and 2021 (till November). It includes a brief description of partnership models (such as acquisitions, product development agreements, product integration agreements, commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, and service agreements) adopted by the stakeholders.



Chapter 13 presents an analysis of the investments made in this domain during the period 2016-2021 (till November), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of discovery in companies that are focused on antibody discovery.



Chapter 14 features an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of antibody discovery services domain till the year 2035. In order to provide details on the future opportunities, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] the various steps involved in antibody discovery (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, lead optimization and lead characterization), [B] antibody discovery method (hybridoma based, library-based, single cell-based, transgenic animal-based, animal-based and others), [C] the nature of antibody generated (whether human/ fully human or not) and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia- Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 15 presents the likely growth of antibody discovery platform market, on the basis of licensing deal structures and agreements signed or planned in the foreseen future. In order to provide details on the future opportunities, the projections have been segmented on the basis of

key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia- Pacific).



Chapter 16 provides deal structure analysis, highlighting cash flows and net present values of licensor and licensee, taking into consideration multiple likely scenarios of upfront, milestone and royalty payments.



Chapter 17 features detailed profiles of the most successful therapeutic monoclonal antibody products (as per sales reported in 2020). It provides information on top five drugs, namely Humira®, Keytruda®, Stelara®, Opdivo® and Avastin®, their historical sales, and discovery process and methods.



Chapter 18 features a case study on antibody humanization and affinity maturation, highlighting the importance of these methods in the process of antibody discovery and development. The chapter presents a list of key players along with the information on their respective location, their expertise across antibody humanization and / or affinity maturation, the methodology adopted for providing such services and the revenue / business models adopted by the players involved in this domain. In addition, chapter provides insights on a publication analysis representing the recent trends in research on antibody humanization across various academic institutes, highlighting the ongoing innovation in this domain. Further, the report features a detailed SWOT analysis, which elaborates on the various drivers and challenges that are likely to influence the activities of players engaged in this domain.



Chapter 19 provides an overview of future growth opportunities in the field of antibody discovery. The chapter discusses the upcoming antibody therapeutics and technologies, which are being developed / adopted by the antibody drug discovery service and platform providers that are likely to have influence on the industry’s evolution over the coming decade.



Chapter 20 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations with (in alphabetical order of person name) Tracey Mullen (Chief Executive Officer, Abveris Antibody), Lisa Delouise (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Nidus Biosciences), Mark Kubik (Chief Business Officer, AvantGen), Chun-Nan Chen (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Single Cell Technology), Giles Day (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Bio), Kevin Heyries (Co-Founder and Lead of Business Development Strategy, AbCellera), Sanjiban K Banerjee (Director, AbGenics Life Sciences), Ignacio Pino (Chief Executive Officer and President, CDI Laboratories), Jeng Her (Chief Executive Officer, AP Biosciences), Thomas Schirrmann (Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, YUMAB), Debra Valsamis (Business Development Associate, Antibody Solutions), Christel Iffland (Vice President, Ligand Pharmaceuticals), Aaron Sato (Chief Scientific Officer, LakePharma / Twist Biosciences)



Chapter 21 summarizes the entire report, highlighting the various facts related to contemporary market trend and the likely evolution of the antibody discovery service and platform market.



Chapter 22 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 23 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Chapter 23 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244063/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________