The global clean label ingredients market was valued at $19.77 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.65% and reach $32.08 billion by 2026

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clean Label Ingredients Market: Focus on Ingredients, Application, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244061/?utm_source=GNW

Providing detailed information on the product plays a major role in creating transparency and establishing brand loyalty among consumers. Hence, brands offering transparency to fulfill the customers’ demand have the potential to gain significant market share.



Impact of COVID-19



In the pre-Covid era,countries such as U.K., France, and Germany were highly influenced by claims like no artificial flavors, sustainably farmed, minimally processed, and no antibiotics. In the wake of the pandemic, these markets are still in the free-from stage of clean label whereas consumers in China, Brazil, Mexico and Turkey tend to be more specific about the clean label claims that influence their health.



Market Segmentation



Global Clean Label Ingredients Market by Application



The global clean label ingredients market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the food sector.This scenario is majorly attributed to the multiple variants of food products that drives major application of clean label ingredients.



Among the various food categories listed, bakery & confectionery accounts for the highest share.



Global Clean Label Ingredients Market by Product



The global clean label ingredients market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by baking staples accounting for majority share in the bakery & confectionery category.Clean label is a growing trend in the baking industry largely driven by the consumers looking for alternative ways to consume baked products.



Also the introduction of baked concept in the savory is driving the application of baking staples, thereby making it the leading category.



Global Clean Label Ingredients Market by Region



North America region is expected to lead the global clean label ingredients market due to high presence of national and international market players in the region. North America also has been witnessing high utilization of organic ingredients owing to increased demand from food and beverage industry.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The global clean label ingredients market comprises players such as Ingredion Incorporated, Sensient Technologies, Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Brisan Group, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Corbion Inc., and Givaudan, among others.



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the Clean Label Ingredients industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• China

• South America

• Brazil

• Rest-of-South America

• Middle East and Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244061/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________