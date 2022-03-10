Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size is Expected to Grow by USD 25590 Million, Progressing at a CAGR of 9.5% During the Forecast Period [2022-2028] Say’s Market Reports World

Pune, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market research report 2022-2028 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The analysis report analyses and provides the historical information alongside the current performance of the worldwide Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market and estimates the longer-term trend of the worldwide Oriented Strand Board (OSB) industry on the idea of this elaborate study.

About Oriented Strand Board (OSB):

Oriented Strand Board is a widely used, versatile structural wood panel. Manufactured from waterproof heat-cured adhesives and rectangularly shaped wood strands that are arranged in cross-oriented layers, OSB is an engineered wood panel that shares many of the strength and performance characteristics of plywood. OSB's combination of wood and adhesives creates a strong, dimensionally stable panel that resists deflection, delamination, and warping; likewise, panels resist racking and shape distortion when subjected to demanding wind and seismic conditions. Relative to their strength, OSB panels are light in weight and easy to handle and install.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 14850 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 25590 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, OSB/1 accounting for the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Construction segment is altered to a CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) main manufacturers include Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific, Kronospan and Weyerhaeuser NR Company, totally accounting for about 50% of the market. USA is the largest market of Oriented Strand Board (OSB), holding a share about 64%. As for the application of products, it is widely used in construction, industrial packaging, interior furnishing and others. The most common application is in construction field, with a share about 64%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into OSB/1, OSB/2, OSB/3 and OSB/4. The most common type is OSB/3p, with a share over 50%.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Report are:

Norbord

LP

Georgia-Pacific

Kronospan

Weyerhaeuser NR Company

Huber

Tolko

Swiss Krono Group

Martco

Egger

Medite Smartply

DOK Kalevala

Dieffenbacher

Langboard

Luli Group

Baoyuan Wood

All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources.

Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Scope and Segment:

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Segmentation by Type:

OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Industrial Packaging

Interior Furnishing

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America (United States and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Key Attentions of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market.

The market statistics represented in different Oriented Strand Board (OSB) segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, market dynamics of the Oriented Strand Board (OSB).

Major stakeholders, key companies Oriented Strand Board (OSB), investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market

Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Detailed TOC of Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 OSB/1

1.2.3 OSB/2

1.2.4 OSB/3

1.2.5 OSB/4

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Industrial Packaging

1.3.4 Interior Furnishing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Production

2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Finding in The Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Study

16 Appendix

Continued….

