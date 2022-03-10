The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period 2022-2031

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Radiography Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application, End User, and Region-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244060/?utm_source=GNW

• Application - Implantology, Endodontics, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics and Others

• End User - Hospitals, Dental Centers and Clinics, and Academic and Research Institutes



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - Latin America and Middle East and Africa



Market Growth Drivers



• Increasing Incidence of Oral Diseases and Traumatic Injuries

• Technological Advancement Through New Product Development and Collaborative Activities

• Surge in Dental Tourism



Market Challenges



• High Cost of Dental Equipment and Software

• Exposure to Ionizing Radiations



Market Opportunities



• High Growth Opportunity in the Emerging Economies

• Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry



Key Companies Profiled



3Shape A/S, Acteon Group, Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd., Carestream Dental, LLC, Cefla Medical Equipment, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., DÜRR DENTAL SE, Envista Holdings Corporation, J. MORITA Corporation, Medit Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Group, Straumann Group, Takara Belmont Corporation, VATECH Co., Ltd.



How This Report Can Add Value



The report will be most beneficial for manufacturers of dental radiography system.



Assuming that the reader is a manufacturer of dental radiography, the report will assist them in the following ways:

• Understand their position compared to other key players in the market

• Stay updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market

• Understand the impact of COVID-19 on dental radiography and the entry barriers for new companies

• Gain insights into end-user perception concerning the dental radiography market

• Identify some key players in the market and understand their valuable contribution



Key Questions Answered in the Report



• How has COVID-19 impacted the growth of the global dental radiography market?

• What are the key regulations governing the dental radiography market in key regions?

• What technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global dental radiography market?

• Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global dental radiography market?

• What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?

• What are the drivers and restraints for the global dental radiography market?

• Which region has the highest growth rate in the dental radiography market?

• Which are the fastest growing countries in terms of the global dental radiography market?

• What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the global dental radiography market?

• Which are the emerging companies in the global dental radiography market?



Global Dental Radiography Market Industry Overview



The global dental radiography market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2022-2031.The high prevalence and growing incidences of oral cancer, oral disorders and the technological advancements in dental radiography systems are the key propellers for the growth of the market.



The development of advancements such as integration of software with the dental imaging systems, surge in dental tourism and increased awareness regarding dental care and oral hygiene are leading to the evolving of dental radiography continuously.In terms of regional markets potential, Europe and Asia-Pacific are projected to grow with considerable CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2031.



The rising prevalence of oral disorders and oral cancer, rising need for cosmetic dentistry, growing technology adoption, and improving healthcare infrastructure are the macro factors that will advance the regions’ market growth.



The market for dental radiography devices is rapidly growing, with an increasing number of dental procedures requiring modalities.Oral cancer and oral disorders have emerged as serious public health concerns and rising awareness for oral health is driving the market forward.



Various branches of dentistry such as implantology, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery and orthodontics require radiography techniques as a basic diagnostic tool.



The global dental radiography market report highlights that the market was valued at $2,328.5 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $3,914.8 million by the end of 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



Global Dental Radiography Market Drivers



The high prevalence and growing incidences of oral diseases are one of the major factors augmenting the global dental radiography market. Furthermore, dental radiography imaging systems are witnessing a better field of view in recent years. Extended fields of view are essential for panoramic radiographic imaging to analyze the anatomy of teeth, structural changes in mandible or maxilla, and surrounding soft tissues. The newly launched products in the global dental radiography market encompass necessary features that are required by dentists to carry out basic clinical functions as well as advanced surgical applications. As a result, the growth of oral diagnosis propels the global market for dental radiography.



Global Dental Radiography Market Restraints



The factors restraining the growth of the global dental radiography market include the risks associated with radiation exposure and delay in regulatory approvals.Exposure to ionizing radiations hinders the market’s growth.



Moreover, another factor restraining the growth of the global dental radiography market is the high cost associated with dental procedures and equipment.



Global Dental Radiography Market Opportunities



High growth opportunities in emerging economies and the emergence of local companies in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa hold immense potential for the global dental radiography market growth. In an era of software and digitalization, increased demand for cosmetic dentistry aids in rising the global market for dental radiography.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dental Radiography Market



The COVID-19 pandemic had a debilitating impact on the global healthcare ecosystem.Hospitals and clinics faced several challenges such as lack of resources, high patient influx, and risk of infection among care providers.



The dental radiography market was negatively impacted due to the pandemic due to stoppage and postponing of elective procedures, including dental procedures.The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period 2022-2031.



The increasing innovations and product designs in the global market and the growing use in emerging economies are the driving factors for the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



Global Dental Radiography Market (by Product Type)



The global dental radiography market, based on product type, has been segmented into hardware and software.Hardware is further analyzed based on by modality (including X-Ray systems, CBCT systems and hybrid systems and others) and by imaging type (including extraoral imaging and intraoral imaging).



Intraoral imaging is further segmented into sensors, PSP systems and others.



Global Dental Radiography Market (by Application)



The global dental radiography market, based on application, has been segmented into implantology, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics and others.



Global Dental Radiography Market (by End User)



The global dental radiography market, based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals, dental centers and clinics, and academic and research institutes.



Dental center and clinics are the major end users for the global dental radiography market. The high volume of the end user makes them the primary diagnosis site for oral diseases and oral cancers in emerging economies.



Global Dental Radiography Market (by Region)



The different regions covered under the global dental radiography market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World.



North America is expected to be the most lucrative region for the global dental radiography market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high focus on research and development activities.The Asia-Pacific dental radiography market is one of the lucrative markets with immense potential for expansion by key players of the global dental radiography market.



The Asia-Pacific dental radiography market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence and incidence of oral disorders and oral cancer, which is driving the increase in the volume of dental procedures requiring dental radiography.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some key players operating in the market include Carestream Dental LLC, Midmark Corporation, Acteon Group, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, J. MORITA Corporation, Planmeca Group, Takara Belmont Corporation, Straumann Group, 3Shape A/S are DÜRR DENTAL SE, are few among others.



Some strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships, alliances, business expansion, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia and New Zealand

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

