New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2026 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026645/?utm_source=GNW
Scope
- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the North America with start years up to 2026
- Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level
- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the North America, wherever available
- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the North America across the oil and gas value chain
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the North America oil and gas industry
- Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data
- Assess key projects data of your peers and competitors
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026645/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2026 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects
Summary North America is expected to witness 523 projects to commence operations during the period 2022-2026. Out of these, upstream projects would be 86, midstream would be the highest with 295 projects with refinery and petrochemicals at 22 and 120 respectively.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2026 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026645/?utm_source=GNW