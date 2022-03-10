New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Water Purifier Market, By Technology, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244080/?utm_source=GNW



Global residential water purifier market was valued at USD20783.78 million in the year 2021 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.43% to reach market value of USD43974.07 million by 2027F. Increasing demand for purified water for drinking and surging demand for purifiers in residential areas are majorly driving the growth of the global residential water purifier market in the upcoming five years. Moreover, deteriorating water quality across the globe is also anticipated to further substantiate the growth of the global residential water purifiers market in the future five years. Increasing number of infectious diseases and their spread due to stagnant, polluted, and filthy water consumption, mostly in the regions with developing nations is expected to further aid the growth of the global residential water purifier market in the forecast years. Consistent research and technological advancement to provide innovative products and their large-scale manufacturing to increase the production further aids the growth of the global residential water purifier market in the forecast period.

The global residential water purifier market segmentation is based on technology, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on sales channel, the market is further divided into direct and indirect.



Indirect sales are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on grounds of surging demand for clean and purified water at home. Moreover, with the increasing health concerns, the market is expected to boost water purifiers sales across the world with the rise in health issues caused by water-borne diseases such as Typhoid, Cholera, and Malaria.

Midea Group Co. Ltd., Coway Co. Ltd., Brita GmbH, A.O. Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes Limited, Culligan International Company, BWT Holding GmbH, Unilever PLC, Panasonic Corporation, Kent R.O. Systems Limited, are among the major market players in the global residential water purifiers market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global residential water purifiers market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global residential water purifiers market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global residential water purifiers market based on technology, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global residential water purifiers market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global residential water purifiers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global residential water purifiers market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global residential water purifiers market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global residential water purifiers market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global residential water purifiers market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to residential water purifiers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global residential water purifiers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Residential Water Purifiers Market, By Technology:

o RO

o Media

o UV

o UF

o Others (Nanofiltration, etc.)

• Residential Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:

o Indirect

o Direct

• Residential Water Purifier Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Malaysia

Vietnam

Taiwan

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Russia

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Nigeria

Iran

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global residential water purifiers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

