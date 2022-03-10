Construction contract (Ülemiste City education complex)

English Estonian

Nordecon AS and its subsidiary Embach Ehitus OÜ as joint bidders and Mainor Ülemiste AS have signed a contract for the performance of design and construction works of Ülemiste City education complex. Construction work will commence in November 2022 after completion of the design work and will end in August 2024. The value of the contract will be specified during the design work and is estimated at 16 million euros excluding VAT.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 685 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.