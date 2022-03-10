MPS Law Names Andrew Chamberlain, Michael Bregman as Partners

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC (MPS Law) continues to grow its professional staff by elevating associate attorney Andrew Chamberlain, who focuses on mergers and acquisitions, to partner.

Separately, the firm has also hired a new partner, Michael Bregman, who is focused on commercial litigation.

Chamberlain, who has been with MPS Law since 2016, works with privately held businesses in mergers and acquisitions, sale transactions, and lending. "I have had the opportunity to do a lot of really great work here," Chamberlain said. "I've worked with the team here for the past six years to help our business and corporate partner clients on a number of transactions, and I look forward to growing my career as a partner."

Chamberlain has a B.A. from the University of Oregon and a J.D. from Notre Dame Law School. Before joining MPS, he worked as corporate counsel for a large office technology company.

Bregman, who joined MPS Law in December from an international law firm, made the move to continue to grow his career at a collaborative, client-focused firm. He focuses on commercial litigation, including real estate and transactional disputes. He represents both tenants and landlords as well as banks, real estate investment firms, and small businesses.

"I work to provide the best representation for my clients who need their problems solved," he said. "MPS is known for their client service, and I look forward to continuing to work to do what's best for my clients in commercial real estate and secured lending."

Bregman has a B.A. from Northwestern University and a J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law.

In a field where success is typically measured in terms of growth, Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle is that rare law firm where success is defined solely by the needs and satisfaction of the clients it serves. Founded in 1996, we maintain offices in Chicago and Schaumburg, with 34 attorneys working in 10 select practice areas focused on real estate, secured lending, and corporate law. For additional information about this release, contact wmitchell@mpslaw.com.

