Global specialty chemicals market size expected to surpass a substantial valuation by 2026

Pune, India, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that worldwide specialty chemicals market , valued USD 778.53 billion in 2020, is anticipated to garner strong gains during the forecast period 2021-2026, creditable to high demand from various end-user industries.





The research literature uncovers credible projections by studying historic and current performance metrics like growth rate, sales, and revenue among others. Besides, in-depth segmental analysis is provided to define the overall size and scope of the business. Moreover, the document encompasses a section that paints a clear picture of competitive trends to enable existing stakeholders as well as new entrants to draft robust plans and reap maximum profits in the upcoming years.

Notably, specialty chemicals are utilized for a variety of purposes across several industries such as agriculture, cosmetics, food & beverages, automotive, aerospace, textiles, and manufacturing for a wide range of products like polymers, lubricants, food additives, colors, paints and adhesives, industrial gases, and textile auxiliaries.

Improving living standards in several developing countries, liberal trade policies, advancements in technology, and burgeoning demand for electronics, R&D activities aimed at improving the product landscape are likely to push the market forward over the analysis timeframe.

Covid-19 impact outlook:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions with regards to movement have been detrimental for the growth of the industry as manufacturing processes and end-user industries came to a standstill, causing a decline in product demand.

Regional rundown:

North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the major regional contributors to global specialty chemicals industry development. Asia Pacific is anticipated to progress at a strong pace during the forecast period, creditable to strong presence of chemical production industry in countries like India and China, abundance of raw materials, and accessibility to cheap labor.

Meanwhile, North America market is also recording strong growth, mainly due to high consumption of cosmetic chemicals, biocides, corrosion inhibitors, lubricating oil additives, institutional cleaners, and synthetic lubricants in the region.

Competitive landscape summary:

BASF SE, Evonik industries AG, Albmarle Corporation, Bayer AG, Solvay S.A., Clariant AG, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Dow Chemical Company, and Huntsman Corporation are the prominent players influencing global specialty chemicals market trends.

These companies are directing continuous efforts towards widening their remuneration scope through deliberate endeavors like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and R&D investments for new product development.

Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Type (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Construction Chemicals

Dyes & Pigments

Agrochemicals

Homecare Ingredients

Pharmaceutical Chemicals

Others

Global Specialty Chemicals Market by End Use (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Construction

Agriculture

Automotive

Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Italy

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

BASF SE

Evonik industries AG

Albmarle Corporation

Bayer AG

Solvay S.A.

Clariant AG

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

