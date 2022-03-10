Global Fish Oil Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fish Oil Market, Size, Share, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recently, fish oil has been the fastest growing trend in the global industry. In addition, advancing awareness about the health benefits is leading to increased consumption. Furthermore, the ever-increasing aquaculture industry is also increasing the consumption of fish oil globally. Besides, an increasing number of people with cardiovascular and heart diseases worldwide are also leading to an increase in the consumption of fish oil, boosting the fish oil market globally. Moreover, increasing the nutraceuticals industry leads to an increase in the consumption of fish oil as a healthy supplement, which is also expected to boost the fish oil market in the near future.



The Market and Volume of Anchovy Is Gaining Traction Worldwide

The Fish Oil Market based on the species can be further segmented into Anchovy, Blue whiting, Sardines, Capelin, Menhaden, Norway Pout, Sand eel, Sprat, and Others. The market and volume for Anchovy are owing to the aspects such as the increase in understanding about the existence of docosahexaenoic acids (DHA) in anchovy-based fish oil and the rise in the product launches of anchovy-based fish oils is gaining traction worldwide. Moreover, the growing investment by the key players to develop anchovy-based fish oils is also driving the growth of the Fish Oil Market altogether.



Vietnam: The World's Largest Producers of Fish Oil

Globally, the increasing aging population coupled with rising health trends and awareness among general consumers have increased the consumption of dietary supplements, which is a significant factor in the fish oil market. As per the analysis, Vietnam is the world's largest fish oil producer. Furthermore, Vietnam primarily focuses on producing high-quality pharma-grade fish oil to increase its application in the pharmaceutical industry. Also, in Japan, nutritional and pharmaceutical-grade fish oil consumption has increased dramatically due to rising health concerns among the country's geriatric population. Moreover, Chile and USA also hold significant market share as producers in the global fish oil market.



Top Fish Oil Importing Countries Market & Volume Insights

The report has provided a complete study of top fish oil-importing countries, such as China, Norway, Denmark, Chile, Canada, and the United States. The report enfolds all the countries mentioned above, complete analysis of past and future import trends and their market value. Norway has long been known for the domestic need for fish and fish products, the increased consumption relies on imports. Remarkably, the import regime in Norway is also very liberal; there is no restriction on imports of fish and fish products.



Fish Oil Exporting Countries Market & Volume Insights

The report covers top fish oil exporters, countries such as Peru, Denmark, Norway, Chile, the United States of America, and China with their complete analysis of market & value and historical and forecast information. The export of fish oil is further expected to witness decent growth throughout the forecast period with the rising demand from countries like Japan and Vietnam. According to this report, the Worldwide Fish Oil Industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Report Scope:



Species - Market & Volume Analysis:

Anchovy

Blue whiting

Sardines

Capelin

Menhaden

Norway Pout

Sand eel

Sprat

Application - Market & Volume Analysis:

Aquaculture

Direct Human Consumption

Aquaculture - Market & Volume Analysis:

Cyprinids

Eels

Crustaceans

Marine fish

Salmonids

Tilapias

Others

Producing Country - Market & Volume Analysis:

Peru

United States

Chile

China

Japan

Norway

Vietnam

Denmark

Iceland

India

Morocco

Ecuador

Rest of The World

Top Importing Country - Market & Volume Analysis:

United States

China

Norway

Denmark

Chile

Canada

Top Exporting Country - Market & Volume Analysis:

Peru

Denmark

Norway

Chile

United States

China

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx8xux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment