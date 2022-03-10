Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market to 2026 - by Type, Shape, Application and Region

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Others), By Shape, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lithium-ion Battery Market stood at USD42.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 26.04% to reach a value of around USD160.21 billion by 2026. Growing environmental concerns, the declining price of lithium-ion batteries, and the rise in the number of market players investing a significant amount to launch batteries with advanced capacity are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market in the predicted period.



Growing awareness about the amount of carbon emissions released into the environment from automobiles and the imposition of strict emission norms by leading authorities by several countries are driving the adoption of electric vehicles around the globe. The entry of new market players and the launch of new variants of existing versions of electric vehicles by investing heavily in research and development activities to lower the production costs of lithium-ion batteries is expected to spur market growth.

The government of several developing countries provides incentives and subsidies on the purchase and manufacturing of electric vehicles and promotes the construction of public charging infrastructure to accelerate the sales of electric vehicles all around the globe. Manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing electric vehicles running on lithium-ion batteries instead of adopting other battery alternatives due to their lightweight nature, high energy density, and low cost. Lithium-ion battery finds applications in military applications, robots, solar PV backup power material handling equipment, telecommunication industry, microelectronic devices, aviation industry, smart grid, electric vehicles, passenger cars, and others, which is expected to boost the market growth.



The Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is segmented on the basis of type, shape, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is divided into consumer electronics, medical devices, utilities & ESS, telecom towers, manufacturing, automotive & traction, and others. The automotive & traction segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The booming automotive industry, high production, and sales of electric vehicles supporting lithium-ion batteries and rise in the market players are the major driving factors supporting the high demand for lithium-ion batteries all around the globe.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market are LG Chem Ltd., Contemporary Amperes Technology Co. Limited (CATL), Samsung SDI Co Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, BYD Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Envision AESC Group Ltd., A123 Systems LLC, Toshiba Corporation, and Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market from 2021 to 2026F and growth rate until 2026F.

To classify and forecast the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market based on type, shape, application, regional distribution and competitional landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Considered while Purchasing the Product

5.3. Customer Satisfaction Level

5.4. Major Challenges Faced



6. Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Others)

6.2.2. By Shape (Pouch Cell, Cylindrical Cell, Prismatic Cell, Button Cell)

6.2.3. By Application (Automotive & Traction, Consumer Electronics, Utilities & ESS, Medical Devices, Telecom Towers, Manufacturing, Others)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Market Outlook



8. Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Market Outlook



9. North America Lithium-Ion Battery Market Outlook

10. South America Lithium-Ion Battery Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. LG Chem Ltd.

14.2.2. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

14.2.3. Samsung SDI Co Ltd

14.2.4. Panasonic Corporation

14.2.5. BYD Co. Ltd.

14.2.6. SK Innovation Co., Ltd.

14.2.7. Envision AESC Group Ltd.

14.2.8. A123 Systems LLC

14.2.9. Toshiba Corporation

14.2.10. Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations

