New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Product Type, By Tumor Type, By Indication, By Treatment Type, By Targeted Antigen, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130386/?utm_source=GNW



Global CAR-T cell therapy market value in the year 2021 was valued at USD1709 million that is anticipated to grow with CAGR of 64.66% during the forecast period, 2023-2027 to achieve market value of USD33153.30 million by 2027F. Increasing instances of cancer among the world population and thus increasing death rate due to cancer is driving the growth of the global CAR-T cell therapy market in the upcoming five years. Rapidly growing clinical trial activities, proliferative M & A activities, and lucrative IPOs are majorly responsible for the growth of the global CAR-T cell therapy market in the next five years. Consistent researches on cancer and its treatment along with the advancement in the therapeutics are further substantiating the growth of the global CAR-T cell therapy market in the future five years. Increasing demand for the effective cancer treatment for the growing number of people suffering from cancer along with the flourishing pharmaceutical industry producing products and therapies for the cancer are also responsible for the growth of the global CAR-T cell therapy market in the forecast years through 2027. Although side-effects of the CAR-T cells therapy and high cost of treatment making it unaffordable to the financially challenged population may restrain the growth of the market. Government schemes, tax incentives, along with insurance policies for the treatment and increasing number of NGOs working for providing in-expensive treatment to the patients lacking financial support may aid the growth of the global CAR-T cell therapy market in the forecast period.

The global CAR-T cell therapy market is segmented by product type, tumor type, indication, treatment type, targeted antigen, end user, regional distribution, and competition landscape.Based on treatment type, the market is further segmented into single treatment and combination treatment.



Single treatment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on grounds of increasing cases of cancer among the population.Increasing awareness about the cancer diagnostics and early recognition of the tests are responsible for the patients opting for single treatment.



Cancer in early stages can be treated with single treatments. The combination treatments are recent developments where multiple therapies are involved together to stop the cancer tumor development, to remove the lumps, and even alter the genetic information.

Gilead Sciences Inc, Novartis International AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Cellectis SA, Amgen Inc, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co. Inc., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Poseida Therapeutics Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Humanigen, Inc, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, and among others are among the major market players in the regional platform that lead the market growth of the global CAR-T cell therapy market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the market size of global CAR-T cell therapy market from 2017 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global CAR-T cell therapy market from 2021 to 2022 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global CAR-T cell therapy market based on product type, tumor type, indication, treatment type, targeted antigen, end user, regional distribution, and competition landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global CAR-T cell therapy market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global CAR-T cell therapy market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product & service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global CAR-T cell therapy market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global CAR-T cell therapy market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global CAR-T cell therapy market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers & service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers & service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers & service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global CAR-T cell therapy market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products & services and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers & service providers, suppliers

• Distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to CAR-T cell therapy

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global CAR-T cell therapy market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• CAR-T Cell Therapy, By Product Type:

o Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel)

o Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)

o Tecartus (Brexucabtagene Autoleucel)

o Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel)

o Abecma (Idecabtagene Vicleucel)

o Others

• CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Tumor Type:

o Hematological Malignancies

o Solid Tumors

• CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Indication:

o Diffused Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

o Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

o Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

o Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

o Others

• CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Treatment Type:

o Single Treatment

o Combination Treatment

• CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen

o CD19

o BCMA

o Others

• CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Columbia

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global CAR-T cell therapy market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130386/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________