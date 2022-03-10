New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128265/?utm_source=GNW



The global gynecology drugs market stood at USD14139.56 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% to reach USD21395.67 million by 2027. Significant changes in women’s lifestyles and the increasing prevalence of various gynecological cancer and disorders are the primary factors driving the growth of the global gynecology drugs market. Also, the adoption of online sales channels by the gynecology drugs market players and high-end investments by the market players to procure effective gynecology drugs are the other major factors expected to bolster the market growth in the forecast period.

The rise in stress in women and busy lifestyles is giving rise to several diseases, including polycystic ovary syndrome, breast cancer, and menopausal disorders. The government of various countries is making investments and efforts to develop advanced healthcare infrastructure and create health awareness among the women population, which is expected to influence the growth of the global gynecology drugs market in the next five years.

Market players are developing an efficient supply chain and making advanced drugs, which have a higher shelf life and effectiveness to stay ahead.Also, the adoption of online sales channels by the market players is expected to bolster the growth of the global gynecology drugs market.



Many patients have started to buy drugs by using online sales platforms due to the availability of lucrative discounts on the purchase of drugs and the quick delivery facility provided by the market players.

The global gynecology drugs market is segmented into therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



Retail pharmacies are leading the global market by capturing a market share of 48.39% in 2021 and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Major companies in the market are Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Lupin Limited, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi SA, Ferring Pharmaceuticals among others.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global gynecology drugs market.



