Global coronavirus testing kits market stood at USD68129.19 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period to reach USD6956.34 million by 2027

Increasing expenditure capacity of consumers is enabling them to afford quality healthcare services.Surge in awareness to maintain a healthy lifestyle along with disease prevention and maintenance is leading to increase demand for self-diagnostic testing kits that is expected to fuel the demand for global coronavirus testing kits market.



Rise in number of people suffering from novel coronavirus and the patients are using coronavirus testing kits to identify the virus at an early stage. Healthcare intuitions, companies and leading authorities are launching affordable COVID-19 self-testing kits.

Also, availability of coronavirus testing kit on online platforms by the market players for the expansion of consumer base and increase the brand visibility is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global coronavirus testing kits market.

The Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market is segmented based on type of test, use, full test time, technology, specimen, mobility, end use, company, and regional distribution. Based on regional analysis, European region led the market by holding the largest market share of 34.89% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Europe witnessed high number of COVID-19 cases due to high footfall of tourists in the country led to overflow of patients in healthcare institutions. Patients began purchasing coronavirus testing kits for self-monitoring and taking appropriate steps without having the need to visit healthcare centers.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holdings AG, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMedomics, Getein Biotech, Sensing Self Ltd, Hangzhou Biotest Biotech, Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co Ltd, Biomaxima, CTK Biotech, Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co, Vivacheck Lab, MD Solutions, Siemens, Seegene Technologies, FastSense Diagnostics are the major market players operating in the global coronavirus testing kits market.



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global coronavirus testing kits market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global coronavirus testing kits market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global coronavirus testing kits market is divided into type of test, use, full test time, technology, specimen, mobility, end use, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global coronavirus testing kits market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global coronavirus testing kits market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global coronavirus testing kits market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global coronavirus testing kits market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturing companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global coronavirus testing kits market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global coronavirus testing kits market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Coronavirus testing kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to coronavirus testing kit market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as coronavirus testing kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



In this report, global coronavirus testing kits market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test:

o Molecular

o Serological

• Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Use:

o Multiple Test

o Single Test

• Coronavirus Testing Kit Market by Full Test Time

o 5 Hours- 12 Hours

o 1 Hour- 5 Hours

o 15-60 minutes

o Less than 15 minutes

o 12 Hours - 24 Hours

o More than 1 day

• Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Technology:

o RT-PCR

o Rapid Diagnostic Test

o ELISA Test

o Others

• Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Specimen:

o Nasopharyngeal specimen

o Oropharyngeal specimen

o Blood

o Sputum

o Others

• Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Mobility:

o Stationary

o Mobile

• Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By End Use:

o Public Health Labs

o Hospitals

o Private or commercial Labs

o Physician Labs

o Others

• Coronavirus Testing Kit Market, By Region:

o Europe

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

India

China

Australia

Japan

Hong Kong

Thailand

South Korea

Malaysia

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Middle East & Africa

Turkey

UAE

Iran

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Coronavirus Testing Kits market.



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

